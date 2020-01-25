Towson women’s basketball team wins fifth straight

Towson women’s basketball turned back visiting Northeastern, 81-68, in Colonial Athletic Association play on Friday night for its fifth straight victory.
The Tigers (9-8, 4-2 CAA) were led by Nukiya Mayo (21 points, 10 rebounds), Kionna Jeter (16 points, 7 rebounds) and Qierra Murray (16 points, 7 assists).
Northeastern (8-9, 4-2) was paced by Mide Oriyomi (15 points).
>> Loyola University senior guard Stephanie Karcz is one of 15 across Division I named to The Naismith Trophy midseason team for Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Karcz is one of just three players recognized from non-Power Five schools. She has led the nation for most of the season in steals per game, currently coming in at 6.2 thefts per game (111 total). Karcz is nearly a full steal ahead of her next-closest competitor, and she is one of just two players averaging over four steals per game on the year.
Also one of two players in Division I with multiple triple doubles this season, Karcz recorded her second of the year against Army last Saturday, totaling 13 points, 12 rebounds, 12 steals and seven assists in a 68-59 win. The 12 thefts were the most by a DI player this season, were tied for Loyola’s program record, and were the most ever in a Patriot League game.
Men’s college basketball: Fans can receive free tickets to Towson’s Feb. 1 game against College of Charleston as part of the Tigers’ Autism Awareness program. Tickets are available by calling 1-855-888-4437 or emailing 4tigertix@towson.edu and using prom code Autism.
Towson also is offering free tickets to its women’s game on Feb. 16 against College of Charleston.
College swimming: Loyola Maryland freshman Max Verheyen and incoming local freshman Lily Mead both were among those recognized by USA Swimming on its 18 & Under World Top 100 lists.
The 18 & Under World 100 is a ranking of the best 18 & Under swimmers in the U.S., according to their Age-Defined World Ranking. The athlete must be a registered USA Swimming member at the time of the qualifying performance and must have been eligible to represent the U.S. in International competition as of Sept. 1.
Verheyen and Mead both cracked the top 100 in the 200-meter individual medley.
A Baltimore native who attended Gilman, Verheyen is ranked No. 76 with a time of 2:05.54 recorded last March. His season-best mark of 1:49.00 in the 200-yard IM, set during the H2ounds Invitational in December, is currently the No. 4 time among Patriot League swimmers this season. Verheyen is also currently fifth in the Patriot League in the 400 IM and 10th in the 200 breaststroke.
Mean is listed No. 87 in the female 200 IM with a time of 2:17.97 established last August. She is a senior at Delaney, who is set to join the Greyhounds next fall.
Men’s college hockey: Fredonia scored 38 seconds into overtime to escape with a 4-3 overtime victory against 11th-ranked Stevenson (12-4) on Friday afternoon at Reisterstown Sportsplex.
It was the third multi-goal game of the season for Stevenson’s Christian Ripley, who scored twice.
Stevenson won 43 of the 70 faceoffs, with Luke Brenza winning a game-high 17.
Ryan Kenny finished with 29 saves in net, while Ryan Patrick had a game-high three blocked shots.