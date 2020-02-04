Fans to get inside look at Towson vs. Delaware men’s basketball game

The Colonial Athletic Association and CBS Sports Network are giving fans an inside look during Thursday’s Towson at Delaware men’s basketball game as both coaches will be wearing microphones as they work the sidelines.
Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby and Towson coach Pat Skerry will be mic’d up during the game, giving fans a glimpse of what life is like for a coach during the course of a game. Comments from both head coaches will be relayed via the telecast at different points during the game while clips of their commentary will also be shared on both CBS Sports Network’s and the CAA’s social media platforms.
Entering the game, Towson (13-10, 7-4 CAA) and Delaware (16-7, 6-4 CAA) are separated by a half-game in the CAA standings. The Blue Hens come into the game with the longest active winning streak in the CAA at four games, while Towson has won seven of its last eight contests.
In 2019-20, 14 CAA men’s basketball games will be carried on the CBS Sports Network, including the semifinals and championship of the CAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Men’s college swimming: Loyola Maryland sophomore Jimmy Hayburn (St. Mary’s) was named the Patriot League’s Male Swimmer of the Week for a second time in the past three weeks.
Hayburn takes home the award after breaking his own school record in the 50-yard butterfly during a dual victory over Mount St. Mary’s over the weekend. He touched the wall in 22.44 seconds, finishing 0.06 under his previous mark which was established in November 2018.
NHL: The Washington Capitals recalled defenseman Martin Fehervary from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Fehervary, 20, appeared in three games with the Capitals this season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound rookie defenseman averaged 14:29 minutes per game and recorded a 54.72 shot attempt percentage (29 shot attempts for, 24 against) at five-on-five.
>> – The Capitals recalled goaltender Vitek Vanecek from Hershey. Vanecek, 24, is 13-9-2 with Hershey this season with a 2.43 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.
Outdoors: The Maryland Park Service is upgrading its online reservation system with new features that will make it easier for customers and park staff to use. The new version of the online reservation system will be available to customers Feb. 13. The online reservation system will be unavailable Feb. 6-12 while the upgrade is completed.
The online reservation system on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website is used by customers to reserve campsites, cabins, pavilions, and other amenities at dozens of parks around the state.
Contact Lora McCoy at 410-260-8156 for more information.