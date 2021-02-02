Coppin State’s Aliyah Lawson named MEAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week | DIGEST

For the second time this season, Coppin State’s Aliyah Lawson has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Lawson, who also received the award on Jan. 5, shares the honor with Howard’s Jayla Thornton.
A junior from Ontario, Canada, Lawson notched her first career double double versus Morgan State on Saturday, recording a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds while matching a career-high with five 3-pointers. Lawson was also credited with a pair of steals for the Eagles (1-6, 1-4 MEAC).
This season, Lawson ranks second in the MEAC in scoring (15.9) and first in 3-point field goals made (3.0) while averaging 5.0 rebounds and just over a steal and assist per game. Nationally, Lawson ranks 16th in NCAA Division I in 3-point field goals made per game.
On Monday, Lawson was named the College Sports Madness Player of the Week.
Coppin State men’s basketball: For the fifth-straight week and seventh time this season, Coppin State’s Anthony Tarke has been named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Week.
A redshirt senior from Gaithersburg, Tarke collected his fifth double double in the past six games Saturday as he recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tarke also added four assists, four blocks and four steals.
Tarke, who is a nominee for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top mid-major player in the Nation, leads the MEAC in total points (253), rebounds (8.4), steals (3.1) and blocks (1.9). His 50 steals on the year and 3.1 per game rank third in the nation.
Towson men’s lacrosse: Towson senior defenseman Koby Smith (Loyola Blakefield) was named Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America Second Team. The Baltimore-based publication made its announcement Tuesday afternoon. The was also named USILA Preseason All-America Second Team and was selected as the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Smith was one of two Colonial Athletic Association standouts selected to the media’s preseason All-America lists.
A Tewaaraton Trophy watch list choice a year ago, Smith was an Inside Lacrosse Media All-America Third Team selection last season and was a USILA Second Team All-American in 2019. Smith played and started in five games last spring, missing one to a lower body injury.
Maryland women’s lacrosse: Three Maryland women’s lacrosse players — redshirt senior Lizzie Colson (Manchester Valley), fifth year Brindi Griffin (McDonogh) and senior Grace Griffin (Liberty) — were named Preseason All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse.
Colson garnered First Team honors, Brindi Griffin earned Third Team honors and Grace Griffin was selected as an Honorable Mention honoree.
Maryland is ranked No. 7 in the IWLCA Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse: The Greyhounds are ranked fourth in the IWLCA Preseason Coaches’ Poll while six Greyhounds earned Inside Lacrosse Women’s Preseason All-America status.
Loyola’s preseason No. 4 ranking is the program’s highest since 1997, when the Greyhounds began the year at No. 3 before ultimately finishing 15-3 and advancing to the Division I national championship game.
Individually, senior attacker Livy Rosenzweig, junior defender Katie Detwiler and senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsson were all named IL Women’s Second Team Preseason All-Americans. Senior midfielder Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) and junior defender Shay Clevenger (Marriotts Ridge) both landed on the third team, while junior midfielder Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) was an honorable mention selection.
Maryland women’s basketball: Sophomore Ashley Owusu of the 10th-ranked Terps was named one of 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. The annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
Owusu is the leading scorer and assists leader on the nation’s No. 1 scoring team. Owusu is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds for the Terrapins (12-2, 8-1 B1G). She is No. 6 in the Big Ten in scoring, No. 4 in assists, No. 10 in free throw percentage (.792) and No. 13 in field goal percentage (.474). As a team, the Terrapins are averaging a nation’s-best 92 points per game.
The winner of the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented April 9.
Coppin State volleyball: After a season-opening victory at George Mason on Saturday, Coppin State’s Miajavon Coleman was named the MEAC Volleyball Player of the Week.
A junior from San Antonio, Texas, Coleman recorded a match-high 15 kills and a career-high five service aces while adding eight digs and a pair of blocks in a four-set win over the Patriots. Coleman hit .220 for the match, accumulated 21.5 points and a league-high 5.38 points per set and 3.75 kills per set.
Loyola Maryland men’s soccer: Senior goalkeeper Chase Vosvick was one of 35 players nationally selected to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the 2020-21 season.
The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year in Division I. Loyola, which has won 10 or more games in each of the last three seasons, has had four selections to the trophy’s Watch List dating back to 2018.
Navy men’s soccer: Junior defender Matt Nocita was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List. Nocita becomes the first player for Navy to be selected to the MAC Hermann Watch List since Jamie Dubyoski before the 2015 season.
Since joining Navy in 2018, Nocita has started each of the Midshipmen’s 35 matches and has played 3,203 minutes out of 3,215. The junior was named the Patriot League Defender of the Year in 2019 while also being selected to the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Atlantic Region. In 2018, Nocita earned Third Team All-Patriot League honors as a freshman.
National Women’s Soccer League: U.S. Women’s National Team coach Vlatko Andonovski named Spirit defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett to the 23-player roster for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup set to be held Feb. 18-24 in Orlando, Florida.
The SheBelieves Cup features the top-ranked United States, Brazil and Canada (tied for eighth in the FIFA World Rankings) and No. 31 Argentina, who replace Japan after they withdrew from the tournament. All of the USWNT’s matches will be shown on FS1 and TUDN. Of the four participating teams, only Argentina failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.