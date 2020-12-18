Terps’ women’s basketball game with Ohio State postponed | DIGEST

The Maryland-Ohio State women’s basketball matchup scheduled for Dec. 23 has been postponed by Ohio State as the Ohio State’s program pause was extended.
The decision to postpone was made jointly by the Ohio State Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.
Both institutions will work with the Conference office to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.
The Terps (4-1, 1-0 B1G), who are ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll, will host James Madison (4-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in College Park.
Towson basketball: The game dates and times for Towson University men’s and women’s basketball vs. James Madison have been changed.
Towson men’s and women’s basketball will now play JMU on Sunday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 5. Towson men’s basketball will host JMU on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m., with women’s basketball going to Harrisonburg for a 2 p.m. game. On Jan. 5, women’s basketball returns to Towson to play JMU at 2 p.m., with men’s basketball going to Virginia for a 2 p.m. game at JMU.
Originally, the teams planned to play home games from Jan. 1-2 and road games from Jan. 3-4.
>>Towson’s women surpassed the 100-point mark the for the second straight game as the Tigers (4-1) routed Salem International, 113-60, on Friday. Keonna Jeter and Aleah Nelson (McDonogh) each scored 17 to lead Towson. Allie Kubek added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Military Bowl: Loyola Blakefield senior Jordan Moore and Old Mill Middle School South seventh-grader Noah Bailey have been chosen as this year’s winners of the 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl and 3M.
Moore and Bailey were selected by a variety of criteria, including a passion for football and team spirit, having family members who served in the military, a demonstrated strong interest in STEM studies and a demonstrated strong interest in social and racial justice causes. As the 3M Play to Win Award winners, Moore and Bailey will receive a 3M prize package.
Moore, the son of two service members, played quarterback for Loyola and has accepted a scholarship to play for Duke University, where he plans to enroll for the spring semester. At Loyola, he also participates in the Black Student Union and Peer Education Group and volunteers to mentor disadvantaged youth in Baltimore City, focusing on helping them with STEM studies. Moore’s brother, Jayden, was the 2019 3M Play to Win Award winner.
Bailey’s father, Scott, is a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who has served 20 years and is currently stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Ground. Bailey is active in STEM programs at Old Mill South and participates in a virtual field trip each month. He also participates in several clubs and enjoys building a variety of things, including a car made from recyclable items, and is presently working on a robot. He is a member of the Mathematics, Engineering & Science Achievement USA, has won several awards at science fairs and believes strongly in standing up for others. He also plays tight end and defensive end for the Old Mill Youth Association.
This year’s Military Bowl will be held on Dec. 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN. No spectators will be permitted at the game.
Horse racing: Fille d’Esprit ($6.80), a 4-year-old Great Notion filly, outran favored Trunk of Money through the stretch for a two-length victory in Friday’s eighth race at Laurel Park, her fourth straight win and sixth in eight career starts. It was the second of back-to-back wins for trainer Jerry Robb, following Nova Boy ($6.60) in Race 7 … Both Nova Boy and Itgot Grandma ($10) in Race 9 were ridden by Carol Cedeno … There will be carry-overs of $6,605.37 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 (Races 4-9) and $525.52 in the $1 Super Hi-5 (Race 1) for Saturday’s nine-race program that begins at 12:25 p.m. Multiple tickets with all six winners in Friday’s Rainbow 6 each paid $109.56.
Women’s pro soccer: The Washington Spirit have re-signed goalkeeper Devon Kerr to a one-year contract with a team option for a second year. Kerr will join Aubrey Bledsoe as the goalkeepers under contract for 2021.
Kerr signed with the Spirit on March 9 from French club FC Mertz. Before FC Merz, she was a member of the Houston Dash. While Kerr has yet to see playing time in a competitive match for the Spirit, she did feature in both of the Spirit’s closed-door matches to end 2020. Internationally, Kerr represented the Canadian National Team at the U-17 level in 2014. Since then, she has appeared for the United States National Team at the U19, U20, and U23 levels.