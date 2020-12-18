Terps’ women’s basketball game with Ohio State postponed | DIGEST

Bailey’s father, Scott, is a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who has served 20 years and is currently stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Ground. Bailey is active in STEM programs at Old Mill South and participates in a virtual field trip each month. He also participates in several clubs and enjoys building a variety of things, including a car made from recyclable items, and is presently working on a robot. He is a member of the Mathematics, Engineering & Science Achievement USA, has won several awards at science fairs and believes strongly in standing up for others. He also plays tight end and defensive end for the Old Mill Youth Association.