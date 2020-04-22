Loyola basketball adds 6-foot-10 recruit from Spain

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Alonso to the Loyola basketball family,” Loyola coach Tavaras Hardy said. “We had such a good time getting to know him and his parents throughout this process and on their visit to Baltimore. At 6-foot-10, he is highly skilled, plays with a big-time motor and is passionate about developing on and off the court. Alonso is a great example of a true student-athlete, and he is a tremendous addition to the program we are building.”