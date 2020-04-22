Loyola basketball adds 6-foot-10 recruit from Spain

Loyola Maryland added a second player to its Class of 2024 this week when Alonso Faure signed a National Letter of Intent.
The Spaniard will join countrymen Santi Aldama and Golden Dike, a pair who were recently named to the Patriot League All-Rookie Team following the 2019-2020 season, at Loyola.
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Alonso to the Loyola basketball family,” Loyola coach Tavaras Hardy said. “We had such a good time getting to know him and his parents throughout this process and on their visit to Baltimore. At 6-foot-10, he is highly skilled, plays with a big-time motor and is passionate about developing on and off the court. Alonso is a great example of a true student-athlete, and he is a tremendous addition to the program we are building.”
A post player, Faure comes to the Greyhounds from Busot, Alicante, Spain where he has been one of the country’s top age-group players. He has played for the Valencia Basket Club’s U-18 team, excelling for the club at the EuroLeague Adidas Next Generation Tournament in December 2019.
At the event that brings together the top U-18 teams on the continent, Faure averaged 20 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during. He was the leading scorer over the four-game tournament, in which he also led the tournament in player efficiency.
College field hockey: Kailyn Brandt (Hereford) received Washington College’s Elizabeth “Bo” Blanchard Memorial Sportsmanship Award.
Brandt was a three-time All-Centennial Conference selection, twice being named to the First Team, a two-time NFHCA All-Region Second Team selection, and the 2017 Centennial Conference Rookie of the Year after setting the program records for assists (six) and points (26) by a freshman. She also was a two-time member of the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll, a two-time member of the Academic All-Centennial Team, a three-time member of the NFHCA National Academic Squad, and a three-time NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.
Martial arts: London Navarro, a 10-year-old fifth grader from Gaithersburg who trains at Form Jiu Jitsu in Baltimore, will appear on the next episode of NBC’s “Little Big Shots” hosted by Melissa McCarthy on Sunday at 7 p.m. Navarro was in Los Angeles for a taping in January and then finished in first place in the Grey Belt Junior 2 female lightweight division of the Pan Kids International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation Jiu-Jitsu championship on Feb. 9 in California. That was her second consecutive world title after capturing the crown in the Grey Belt Junior 1 female lightweight division.
Men’s college volleyball: Stevenson junior outside hitter Logan Smiley was named an AVCA Second Team All-American. Smiley becomes the fifth Mustang to earn All-America honors from the AVCA, with all five coming since 2016.
Smiley was one of five Mustangs to appear in all 17 matches and 62 sets on the season. He recorded a team-high 228 kills on .290 hitting and recorded 93 digs and 19 blocks.