Coppin State lets go women’s basketball coach DeWayne Burroughs

Coppin State parted ways with women’s basketball coach DeWayne Burroughs on Monday when his contract wasn’t renewed.
Burroughs, a Coppin alum, posted a 22-95 record in his four seasons while going 20-44 in MEAC games. Coppin went 8-21 with an 8-8 record in league play in Burroughs’ first season at the helm, earning a sixth seed in the 2017 MEAC tournament. The Eagles finished this past season with a 3-26 overall record with all three wins coming in conference play.
A Coppin State alum, Burroughs returned to his alma mater after serving as coach at the University of the District of Columbia.
“We would like to thank Coach Burroughs for his service and dedication to Coppin State University as a head coach and a proud alum,” athletic director Derek Carter said.
High school basketball: The Baltimore Catholic League’s Hall of Fame banquet, which was scheduled for May 11 at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, has been postponed until May, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A date for next year has not been set.
The BCL was established in 1971 and the Hall of Fame began in 2011 with inductions taking place every other year to honor past players, coaches and contributors.
College lacrosse: The Tewaaraton Award annual ceremony that was scheduled for May 28 at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., will not be held, and no college awards will be presented in 2020. And while the Foundation will also postpone recognition of the Legends and Spirit honorees until 2021, plans will continue to award the 2020 Tewaaraton Native American Scholarships, presented by US Lacrosse.
College wrestling: New coach Cary Kolat added former Campbell assistant coaches Mike Evans and Blaize Cabell to his coaching staff at the Naval Academy.
Evans, a former three-time All-American at the University of Iowa, begins his tenure in Annapolis after spending the last three seasons on the Campbell wrestling staff, including last season as head assistant coach.
Cabell arrives in Annapolis after spending the 2019-20 season as the volunteer assistant coach at Campbell. A three-time NCAA qualifier (2014-16) at heavyweight during his collegiate career at Northern Iowa, Cabell’s responsibilities at Campbell included helping develop the 197-pound and heavyweight athletes.