Coppin State lets go women’s basketball coach DeWayne Burroughs

College lacrosse: The Tewaaraton Award annual ceremony that was scheduled for May 28 at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., will not be held, and no college awards will be presented in 2020. And while the Foundation will also postpone recognition of the Legends and Spirit honorees until 2021, plans will continue to award the 2020 Tewaaraton Native American Scholarships, presented by US Lacrosse.