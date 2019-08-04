Juan Dixon-led Team Hines falls in semifinals of $2 million The Basketball Tournament

Horse racing: Fitzhugh LLC’s Maryland homebred English Minister, better than ever at the age of 9, extended his win streak to three with a record-setting triumph over Grade 1 winner Force the Pass in Sunday’s featured seventh race at Laurel Park. Making his 53rd career start, the last 39 coming for trainer Mike Trombetta, English Minister ($11.80) ran down millionaire Force the Pass in the stretch and pulled clear by 2 ¼ lengths in 1:40.41 for 1 1/16 miles over a firm Bowl Game turf course layout. The final time eclipsed the course mark of 1:40.47 set by 7-year-old Heiko on July 24, 2016. ... In Sunday’s co-feature, Goodonehoney ($6) pressed popular pacesetter Varanasi into mid-stretch, forged a short lead inside the eighth pole and withstood a furious bid from late-running Scatrattleandroll to get her nose down on the wire in Race 5, a $45,000 second-level optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 3 and up. The winning time was 1:38.90 for one mile over a fast main track. Rosario Montanez was aboard for Parx-based trainer Michael Moore. ... Jockeys Rosario Montanez and Alex Cintron each rode two winners Sunday. Montanez was first with Bucks Vow ($9.60) in Race 2 and Goodonehoney ($6) in Race 5, while Cintron scored on Avocado ($4.80) in Race 4 and He’s Not Curly ($4.60) in Race 8. ... Live racing returns to Laurel Park with an eight-race program Thursday, Aug. 8 featuring a 20-cent Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot of $20,746.48. Post time is 1:10 p.m. Thursday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 3-8. The card includes a $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-olds going one mile over the Kelso turf course in Race 2, which attracted a field of seven. There will also be a carryover of $1,879.44 in the $1 Super Hi-5 for Thursday’s opener.