Juan Dixon-led Team Hines falls in semifinals of $2 million The Basketball Tournament

Team Hines, led by Coppin State men’s basketball coach Juan Dixon, fell to the Golden Eagles, 68-62, on Sunday in the semifinals of the 5-on-5, $2 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament in Chicago. Elgin Cook scored a game-high 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting and added 10 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles, a group of Marquette basketball alumni who advanced to the TBT finals for the first time in their four-year history. Kyle Hines had 12 points and Matt Lojeski added 11 points for Team Hines, which fell despite limiting Golden Eagles guard Dwight Buycks, the team’s leading scorer, to 10 points. In addition to Dixon, the former Maryland star, Team Hines also included Baltimore-area connections in small forward Isaiah Miles (Milford Mill), general manager Muhammad Smith (Maryland), and assistant coaches Tyler Hines (UMES) and Tyler Durant (Towson), the brother of NBA star Kevin Durant.
Arena Football League: Quarterback Dan Raudabaugh threw a late 33-yard touchdown pass to give the Philadelphia Soul a 48-41 win over the visiting Washington Valor. The win, combined with Philadelphia’s 69-33 victory last week, means the Soul advance to ArenaBowl 32 with an aggregate win of 117-74. The Soul will face the Albany Empire on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. for the championship.
Major League Lacrosse: Colin Heacock (Maryland) and Nick Mariano each scored four goals to lift the visiting Chesapeake Bayhawks to a 24-7 rout of the New York Lizards (3-5). Lyle Thompson and Steele Stanwick (Loyola Blakefield) added three goals each for the Bayhawks (6-3).
Horse racing: Fitzhugh LLC’s Maryland homebred English Minister, better than ever at the age of 9, extended his win streak to three with a record-setting triumph over Grade 1 winner Force the Pass in Sunday’s featured seventh race at Laurel Park. Making his 53rd career start, the last 39 coming for trainer Mike Trombetta, English Minister ($11.80) ran down millionaire Force the Pass in the stretch and pulled clear by 2 ¼ lengths in 1:40.41 for 1 1/16 miles over a firm Bowl Game turf course layout. The final time eclipsed the course mark of 1:40.47 set by 7-year-old Heiko on July 24, 2016. ... In Sunday’s co-feature, Goodonehoney ($6) pressed popular pacesetter Varanasi into mid-stretch, forged a short lead inside the eighth pole and withstood a furious bid from late-running Scatrattleandroll to get her nose down on the wire in Race 5, a $45,000 second-level optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 3 and up. The winning time was 1:38.90 for one mile over a fast main track. Rosario Montanez was aboard for Parx-based trainer Michael Moore. ... Jockeys Rosario Montanez and Alex Cintron each rode two winners Sunday. Montanez was first with Bucks Vow ($9.60) in Race 2 and Goodonehoney ($6) in Race 5, while Cintron scored on Avocado ($4.80) in Race 4 and He’s Not Curly ($4.60) in Race 8. ... Live racing returns to Laurel Park with an eight-race program Thursday, Aug. 8 featuring a 20-cent Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot of $20,746.48. Post time is 1:10 p.m. Thursday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 3-8. The card includes a $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-olds going one mile over the Kelso turf course in Race 2, which attracted a field of seven. There will also be a carryover of $1,879.44 in the $1 Super Hi-5 for Thursday’s opener.