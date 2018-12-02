Digest (Dec. 2): Kostecka, Hart lead Loyola men past Mount St. Mary's 75-65,

Andrew Kostecka and Isaiah Hart combined to score 43 points for host Loyola Maryland, which won, 75-65, in its 174th meeting with Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Kostecka scored 29 points and 11 rebounds, while Hart had a season-best 14 points for the Greyhounds (3-5). Kostecka's 29 were one off his career high of 30, set Sunday night at Towson. It was his third game of 23 points or more in the past four.

Mount St. Mary's (0-7) led 27-24 on a transition layup by Jalen Gibbs with 5:52 left in the first half, but Loyola took a 32-29 lead on a 3-pointer by Hart at 3:49, an advantage it would build on for the remainder of the first half and not relinquish for the rest of the game.

Brown 67, Navy 50: Desmond Cambridge scored 29 points missing just six of 18 shots and the visiting Bears (6-3) routed the Midshipmen (2-5).

Cambridge, who also grabbed seven rebounds, made all seven of his shot attempts inside the 3-point line and was 5-for-11 from beyond the arc. Joshua Howard scored 13 points and Brandon Anderson scored 10 for Brown.

Navy — which never had a lead — shot 14 of 54 (26 percent) from the floor in its second-lowest scoring output of the season. John Carter Jr. and Cam Davis each scored 11 points for the Midshipmen.

Chris Sullivan and Cambridge made 3s, Anderson added a jumper and Matt Dewolf's layup capped a 10-0 run for a 29-15 Brown lead. Brown now owns a 5-4 series lead against Navy dating to the 1950-51 season. Before Saturday, Navy had won the last two games, including a 70-47 win over the Bears on Nov. 14, 2006. Brown hadn't beaten Navy since Nov. 30, 2002; a 97-92 win when current coach Mike Martin scored 12 points for the Bears.

WOMEN

Mount St. Mary’s 77, Loyola Maryland 67: Juliette Lawless scored a career-high 29 points to lead the visiting Mount (3-3) past the Greyhounds (0-7).

Lawless went 9-for-14 from the field, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range, and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line. Mount St. Mary’s led for most of the game. Loyola cut the lead to four with 1:40 left to play but would get no closer.

Marshall 88, Coppin State 67: Shayna Gore had a game-high 27 points, including 6-for-7 on 3-pointers, to lead the host Thundering Herd (3-4) past the Eagles (0-5). Marshall hit 16 of 32 3-pointers and opened with a 25-7 run. Brooke Fields had 19 points for Coppin State.

Et cetera

Seeking to capitalize on Wayne Rooney's worldwide fame, D.C. United is exploring opportunities to conduct a portion of training camp far from home in early 2019, The Washington Post has learned. Possible destinations include China, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. United will spend the bulk of preseason in Clearwater, Fla., but with international travel under consideration, the schedule remains unsettled. MLS teams will begin formal workouts Jan. 21. Without offering specifics, general manager Dave Kasper said Wednesday that United is looking at "an international destination" for part of training camp and that the organization is still finalizing plans. People familiar with the team's plans said Saturday that Asia and the Middle East are in the mix. The Post reported in July that promoters in China had approached United about a potential tour this winter, centered around Rooney, the former Manchester United and English national team superstar who joined D.C. this past summer and inspired a surge from last place to the playoffs. Beyond his world-class on-field talents, Rooney was brought to Washington on a multimillion dollar salary for his marketing power.

— Steven Goff, The Washington Post

Men's college soccer: St. Mary's senior captain Juwan Kearson (St. Paul's) and junior Khalid Balogun earned spots on the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-South Atlantic Region first team. Salisbury junior defender Alex Eiben was named to the third team.

Women's college volleyball: After a sophomore season in which she led the Big Ten in kills per set at 4.32, Maryland outside hitter Erika Pritchard earned All-Big Ten first-team recognition.

College football: Stevenson offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Larsen will coach the U.S. Under-18 Select Team against the Panama National Team on Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. as part of the 10th annual International Bowl Series. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and can be seen live on ESPN3. ... Navy defensive analyst Joe Battaglia will lead the U.S. under-16 national team against Instituto Politécnico Nacional, a public university in Mexico City on Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m. ... Bowie State quarterback Amir Hall was named a finalist for Harlon Hill Trophy that goes to the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year. ... Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin will sing the national anthem before kickoff of the Military Bowl on Dec. 31 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. ... Navy senior safety Sean Williams received American Athletic Conference honorable mention. Williams was the only Navy player honored by the league.

College wrestling: McDaniel junior Ryker Eckenbarger (Westminster) is ranked by both the National Wrestling Coaches Association (seventh) and d3wrestle.com (fourth). He is 10-0 this season with three pins. He won the 133-pound title at both the Messiah Invitational and Gettysburg Invitational over the first two weeks of the season before going 3-0 at the Green Terror Duals.