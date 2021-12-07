De’Torrion Ware almost walked away from basketball. Morgan State is glad he gave it another shot.

“I said, ‘No matter what happens in the game of basketball, once you get your degree, no one can ever take that away from you. And it gives you a chance,’” Jones said, adding that a scholarship for Ware did not become available until late in the process. “It’s not a guarantee that you will be a millionaire just because you have a degree, but it gives you an opportunity to go through certain doors that you couldn’t go through unless you had that paperwork. I just tried to express that to him, and I said, ‘Give it a chance. You have a chance to play this game and be able to make money from the game that you love.’”