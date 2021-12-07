De’Torrion Ware almost walked away from basketball. Morgan State is glad he gave it another shot.

Before De’Torrion Ware became the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference league’s Preseason Player of the Year and led Morgan State in scoring last winter as a reserve off the bench, he was a castoff who gave serious thought to walking away from it all.
“Honestly, I was about to be done with basketball,” Ware said.
The Bears (4-5) have benefitted from Ware’s reversal. Despite being hobbled by a spate of injuries this fall, Ware ranks fifth on the team in scoring at 9.0 points per game and rebounding at 2.9 per game.
Coach Kevin Broadus is confident Ware will regain the stroke and form that made him a MEAC second-team selection and one of the most dangerous scorers in the conference.
“It’s just physical,” he said. “He’s playing through a lot of physical pain, and he will get back to what he was last year.”
Ware’s path to the Bears nearly ended before it began. After guiding Christian County High School to a Kentucky regional final as a senior in 2017-18, Ware chose to leave his family’s home in Hopkinsville to play at Jacksonville State.
After averaging 9.1 points primarily as a reserve in two seasons there, Ware entered the transfer portal in May 2020. But his disenchantment with basketball had already grown.
Ware, who is not terribly talkative, declined to say whether his experience at Jacksonville State contributed to his reluctance to continue his career. “I wasn’t loving it the way I used to,” he said.
Kerry Stovall, Ware’s high school coach, also declined to reveal much about his conversations with his former player. But he acknowledged that Ware needed a change of scenery.
“I know that he was a little frustrated after his two years there,” said Stovall, who is now the district athletic director for Christian County public schools. “But I also felt like there were greater things waiting for him, and what a blessing Morgan State has been for him. I think you end up where you’re supposed to be. It just maybe took him a little longer to get where he’s supposed to be from what he had originally planned.”
Ware credited Bears assistant coach Kevin Jones with convincing him to give basketball another shot. Jones, who emphasized that Ware’s mother Brenda Thompson and Stovall played more important roles, said he felt compelled to remind Ware that he had an opportunity to play basketball and earn a college degree.
“I said, ‘No matter what happens in the game of basketball, once you get your degree, no one can ever take that away from you. And it gives you a chance,’” Jones said, adding that a scholarship for Ware did not become available until late in the process. “It’s not a guarantee that you will be a millionaire just because you have a degree, but it gives you an opportunity to go through certain doors that you couldn’t go through unless you had that paperwork. I just tried to express that to him, and I said, ‘Give it a chance. You have a chance to play this game and be able to make money from the game that you love.’”
Ware said Jones’ outreach was as encouraging as his words.
“He was just getting in touch with me every day,” he said. “I just felt like he was showing that he had real interest in me.”
Last winter, Ware led Morgan State and the MEAC in scoring at 17.1 points per game, ranked seventh in the league in rebounds (5.7), and was tied for seventh in steals (1.4) in 22 games despite starting only two. Coming off the bench, however, didn’t bother him.
“Actually, I would rather come off the bench,” he said. “When you come off the bench, you get to see what’s going on in the game, see how the game is flowing, see what people are doing and what you need to do when you get in there.”
This season has been more challenging. In a preseason practice, Ware thought he broke his foot. He was sidelined for three weeks and gained some unwanted weight. He also turned an ankle several weeks ago and has been beset lately by back spasms.
But Ware has not missed a game. He said sitting out games to heal is not an option.
“If I’m not playing out there, I feel like I’m letting my team down,” he said.
Ware said he has worked on his game to penetrate more and attack the rim rather than be a stand-still perimeter shooter who doesn’t tax opposing defenses. Broadus said Ware is gifted enough to be a threat from anywhere on the floor.
“He’s a good basketball player that can score the basketball,” he said. “He’s got potential to play at the next level. It’s one of those types of things where he can make you better by scoring. I saw a lot in him, and I see a lot in him now. We’ve just got to bring the full potential out of him.”
Ware said he wonders “all the time” where he would be if he had resisted overtures from his mother, his high school coach and the Bears coaches to give basketball another chance. He said he would not have remained at Jacksonville State as a student and speculated he would have returned home to find a job.
“That’s really why I did it, why I gave it another chance. I didn’t really have a backup plan,” he said. “If I had just given it up, I would have wasted a whole bunch of years and just been at home doing something that I really don’t love versus being here and doing something that I love.”
Jones said Ware’s journey reinforced his calling.
“To see his talent on display and then think that he was about to chalk it up and let this time fall by the wayside, it made me think, ‘How many other kids feel this way?’” he said. “We like the wins, and this is our occupation, but at the end of the day, the opportunity to save lives through this game — with me being a Christian — I’m all about saving lives, and this is my avenue to do so.”
Stovall, Ware’s high school coach, said he thinks Ware was destined for the road he traveled.
“I think God has a path for everybody. I just think everybody’s path may be a little bit different,” he said. “I don’t think he’d be the player that he is today if he hadn’t struggled a little bit. As talented as he is, the game can get a little easy sometimes. When he’s healthy, the game is pretty simple. I just think it’s really important that kids be given the chance to reach their full potential.”
Ware said he has another reason for his revival. His four-year-old daughter Bryleigh is still in Hopkinsville, and Ware said she and the rest of his family drive him.
“I’ve been playing for so long that I feel like I have to get paid for this at some point,” he said. “I want to take care of her and my family. Just knowing that I have someone that looks up to me, that just means a lot.”
