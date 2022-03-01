Towson men’s basketball rallies to beat Delaware, 69-57, and capture first Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title

One could argue that the first Colonial Athletic Association championship in Towson men’s basketball history was made possible by a season-ending seven-game winning streak. Or it could be traced to the work coach Pat Skerry began 11 years ago.
The way junior power forward Charles Thompson saw it, the genesis was last summer when the team added three transfers in graduate student point guard Terry Nolan Jr., senior small forward Cam Holden and senior shooting guard Antonio Rizzuto to a core group of returners.
“We were just talking about it the whole time,” Thompson said. “You never want to look too far ahead in the future. You want to take it one game at a time, but we’ve been working for a long time for this. The job’s not finished, but this is a good start to what could be a good ending.”
The Tigers collected their first regular-season title by rallying from a nine-point deficit to overtake visiting Delaware, 69-57, Monday night at SECU Arena. The game was a resumption of a meeting on Jan. 27 that was suspended with 18:42 left in the second half due to what the school called a “microburst of vapor” that settled on the court, causing players to slip and slide.
Technically, Towson, which finished with a 24-7 overall record and a 15-3 mark in the CAA, earned a share of the championship with UNC-Wilmington, which also went 15-3 in the league and 21-8 overall. But thanks to a tiebreaker, the Tigers earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament and will open the postseason Sunday at noon at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington against the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 8 seed William & Mary (5-26, 4-14) and No. 9 Northeastern (8-21, 2-16).
“From Day One, we knew we could do it,” said Holden, a transfer from UT Martin. “We’re all older guys. So we knew what it would take to get what we got today. It was a big milestone we hit today. It was a great feeling.”
Trailing 38-29, Towson’s first offensive possession ended just 16 seconds into the period with junior point guard Jason Gibson, a Severna Park resident, draining a 3-pointer from the left elbow and fueling a crowd that looked larger than the announced 2,451 that attended the first meeting.
“Our guys were shot out of a cannon,” Skerry acknowledged. “ … Jason made that shot right away, and the roof bumped off, and our guys had great energy.”
Gibson’s 3-pointer ignited a 17-2 run for the Tigers, who were aided by the Blue Hens mired in a 2:34 scoreless drought. Even when Delaware mounted a comeback to trail by just two at 48-46 with 12:44 remaining, Towson responded with timely baskets.
The Tigers did not allow the Blue Hens to get closer, limiting them to one field goal in the final 5:46. By the time the final buzzer sounded, Towson had outscored Delaware 40-19 in the last 18:42, and students celebrated with the players and coaches on the court.
Thompson, who finished with a team-high 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, compared Monday’s resumption to a video game challenge. Nolan, a Bradley transfer who compiled nine points and three rebounds after sitting out the game on Jan. 27, said he was never worried about the nine-point deficit.
“I’m always confident in my guys regardless of circumstances,” he said. “We have a lot of dogs. We’re built different, as we say. I was fine with it. We were good.”
The Tigers shattered the previous school record of 21 regular-season wins against NCAA Division I opponents, picking up their 24th victory. They are just one win away from matching the 2013-14 squad’s program record.
Towson has tasted moderate success before, finishing third in the CAA over a five-year stretch from 2015-16 to 2019-20. But Skerry noted that the current group differs from previous incarnations in what he called “their intent.”
“They want to really play the right way,” he said. “They want to play for each other. There’s obviously talent. I’ve said this repeatedly, but it’s the nicest group of guys I’ve ever been around in 30 years. You just try to appreciate it. My wife told me this morning, ‘Just try to enjoy it today.’”
Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said the Tigers are balanced throughout the floor, making them a difficult matchup for opponents.
“They’ve got all the pieces to win a championship,” he said. “ … They’re great on both ends of the floor. They put a lot of pressure on you in transition. They’ve got multiple guys that can score the basketball. The kid Thompson has just been fabulous and is really coming into his own and the impact that he has on the defensive end. And they really guard you. I think they’re [No.] 1 in the league in offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency.”
As encouraging as the regular season was, Towson has never won a CAA tournament championship and has not been to the NCAA postseason since 1991. Skerry said the chapter on the current team won’t be finalized until its path in the conference tournament unfolds.
“The unfortunate thing at this level is, you’ve got to win your last game to get the game that you want,” he said. “So we’ve got work to do.”
Unlike his coach, Nolan was more candid about the Tigers’ legacy.
“In my opinion, I’m going to say the best team in Towson history,” he said. “I don’t know anyone that can beat us.”
CAA TOURNAMENT
TOWSON VS. TBD
at Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington
Sunday, noon
Stream: FloSports.com