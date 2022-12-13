UMES guard, Dunbar grad Da’Shawn Phillip driven by memory of late cousin: ‘I basically just live for the both of us’

Sleep can be fleeting for Da’Shawn Phillip.

The starting shooting guard for the UMES men’s basketball team has had to battle instances of insomnia, and that condition often leads to other physical ailments such as lethargy and weakness from forgetting to eat and drink, according to his mother.

The afflictions are at their worst every Jan. 29. Six years ago, Phillip’s cousin, Darius Bradney, was found dead from a gunshot wound in his family’s apartment building in West Baltimore.

“It was like losing your best friend,” Phillip said of his cousin’s death. “I haven’t been the same since he passed away.”

Phillip, a Baltimore native and Dunbar graduate who turns 23 on Dec. 20, has experienced more tragedy than some have in a lifetime. In addition to Bradney, Phillip has lost his aunt, his great-aunt and several close friends.

Temarra Walker, Phillip’s mother, is understandably concerned about her son’s mental health.

“Da’Shawn is coping the best he can,” she said. “Basketball is definitely his safe place where he kind of leaves it all out there.”

Da'Shawn Phillip has been a major contributor for UMES men's basketball since his arrival in 2019. “He’s just had a lot of adversity in his life, but he’s always found a way to fight through,” coach Jason Crafton said. “It’s a testament to his core, to his character.” (JOEY GARDNER/FotoJoe Photography, Inc.)

The 6-foot-5, 172-pound Phillip has been a major contributor for the Hawks since his arrival in 2019. As a freshman in 2019-20, he was the only player in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to finish in the top 10 in both total steals (52) and blocks (27) en route to being named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.As a junior last winter, he led UMES in points (247), assists (84) and steals (39) to earn a spot on the All-MEAC third team.

This season, Phillip ranks second among the Hawks (3-7) in points per game (9.8) and minutes (26.7), third in rebounds (3.1) and fourth in assists (1.3). Coach Jason Crafton said Phillip is the rare player who has stayed with the same program for four years.

“Being able to come in as a freshman and see what we’re trying to do and now being able to reiterate it in the huddles, in the locker room, behind the scenes, he’s been a guy that has been able to be a voice of our culture,” said Crafton, who was hired in April 2019.

Phillip’s introduction to basketball sounds accidental. Having played football “since I can remember,” he found himself in limbo as an eighth grader after the football team he had played for disbanded. So Phillip signed up for a basketball league at Mount Royal Recreation Center and persuaded his cousins Darius Bradney and Gregory “Mook” Jones to join him.

“I just told them to come with me because I didn’t want to go by myself,” he said.

Phillip and Jones were playing basketball at Mount Royal on Jan. 29, 2016. When they returned home, they saw a police presence around Bradney’s building and later learned that their cousin had been shot.

A few days later, Phillip dropped 35 points in a Dunbar game against Edmondson. To this day, he said his memory of that performance is fuzzy.

“I was just in a zone,” he said. “It wasn’t me playing.”

Later that year, Phillip had praying hands and Bradney’s name tattooed to his left triceps.

“We were always with each other,” Phillip said. “Even to this day, I’ve talked to his mother, and she told me, ‘I know that if my son was alive, he’d be right with you.’”

UMES guard Da'Shawn Phillip drives to the basket during a win against Lehigh on Nov. 30 at the William P. Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne. Phillip continues to be driven by the memory of his cousin Darius Bradney, who died in West Baltimore six years ago. (JOEY GARDNER/FotoJoe Photography, Inc.)

Phillip said memories of his cousin can be triggered by something as simple as climbing the stairs in a building and looking up at a blue sky. He said he has driven around Bradney’s building only twice since his death.

“You know how you’re free and innocent? After that, I didn’t feel innocent anymore,” Phillip said, adding that he hasn’t cried since his cousin’s death. “It’s like I didn’t care.”

Walker recognized her son’s bouts with depression and anger and signed him up for counseling. But after a few sessions, he refused to talk.

“He was completely broken,” she said. “Darius and him were like brothers. So it was difficult for him to cope without him. But understanding what Darius would want for him, he has turned that frustration and anger into motivation.”

Both Phillip and Walker say basketball has been his outlet. Phillip chose UMES over offers from Division II programs, and after the first year of leaving the campus in Princess Anne as often as he could for Baltimore, he has found a home with the Hawks.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “This school was not very good [in basketball]. So we’ve tried to change it around.”

Crafton, the UMES coach, described Phillip as an unofficial assistant coach who can dissect plays and position teammates in their assigned spots. Crafton said he has grown to admire Phillip’s emotional strength.

“He’s just had a lot of adversity in his life, but he’s always found a way to fight through,” he said. “It’s a testament to his core, to his character.”

On Nov. 27, 2021, the same day the Hawks lost, 73-61, at Liberty, Phillip lost his aunt Melissa Nelson to cancer. A year later, he lost his great-aunt Sarah Ann Woods to illness.

“I’m representing a lot of people that I cared for,” he said.

Bradney’s death continues to resonate with Phillip, who said his cousin played basketball and football and swam. Phillip predicted that his cousin would have been going to school with him at UMES.

“It’s inspired me to do something with my life because he doesn’t have that opportunity,” he said. “We had dreams. So I basically just live for the both of us.”

Phillip is on pace to graduate in May with a bachelor’s in business and will be the first member of his family to earn a college degree. That day will be a joyous occasion for his family, his mother said.

“I call him my heart because he is definitely a display of God’s heart for me,” Walker said. “So I don’t feel powerless because I know that every valley has a mountaintop, and I know that each struggle he has gone through is shaping him to be the man that God has created him to be.”

