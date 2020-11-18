Coppin State women’s basketball team announces nonconference schedule

The Eagles will begin their campaign on the road at Penn State on Nov. 25, the first meeting between the schools.since 2008. Coppin State will travel to Emmittsburg on Dec. 2 for their 10th all-time meeting against Mount St. Mary’s. Harper will take on her former head coach Brenda Frese on Dec. 5. Harper won a national championship as a player in 2006 with the Terps.