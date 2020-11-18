Coppin State women’s basketball team announces nonconference schedule

Coppin State coach Laura Harper is set to start her college head coaching career with three nonconference games against Power-5 schools and three local programs.
The Eagles will face off against the Big Ten’s Penn State and a 12th-ranked Maryland and will take on West Virginia of the Big 12. Coppin State also will take on local teams Mount St. Mary’s, UMBC and Towson.
Harper understands the coronavirus pandemic is a monumental issue to overcome. There could be cancellations, postponements and even large delays to the season. As a new head coach, she wants to keep her program on the right track and to change the culture of a team that went 3-26 last season.
“I’m just most excited about being a head coach,” Harper said. “I’m most excited about being the head coach of Coppin State and being in a position of power where I can influence so many young women.."
The Eagles will begin their campaign on the road at Penn State on Nov. 25, the first meeting between the schools.since 2008. Coppin State will travel to Emmittsburg on Dec. 2 for their 10th all-time meeting against Mount St. Mary’s. Harper will take on her former head coach Brenda Frese on Dec. 5. Harper won a national championship as a player in 2006 with the Terps.
On Dec. 8, Coppin State will head to St. Francis (Pa.), before a local trip to UMBC on Dec. 16. The Eagles are 11-13 in all-time matchups against the Retrievers. Dec. 22 will bring another challenge with a trip to West Virginia and Coppin State will end its nonconference schedule with a trip to Towson on Dec. 29.
Their lone home matchup in Baltimore of the nonconference schedule will be against La Salle on Nov. 28. The Explorers defeated the Eagles, 79-46.
Coppin State will begin itsMEAC North schedule with an away game against Norfolk State on Jan. 2, before hosting three consecutive home games against Howard (Jan. 9), Delaware State (Jan. 11) and Norfolk State (Jan. 18).
“If I can get through this first year as a head coach during a global pandemic, then I can do anything,” Harper said.
Here is Coppin State’s full nonconference schedule:
- Nov. 25: at Penn State
- Nov. 28: vs La Salle
- Dec. 2: at Mount St. Mary’s
- Dec. 5: at Maryland
- Dec. 8: at St. Francis (Pa.)
- Dec. 16: at UMBC
- Dec. 22: at West Virginia
- Dec. 29: at Towson