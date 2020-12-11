Tarke brothers lift Coppin State men’s basketball over UNC Greensboro, 85-80, for first win of season

Anthony Tarke was recruited as a graduate transfer from University of Texas at El Paso, where he scored just 37 points in four games last season after transferring from New Jersey Institute of Technology. Luckily for Coppin State, the Eagles ran into his younger brother through his recommendation. Nendah, a former star at Bullis School near Washington, became the first Tarke to make his commitment, and Anthony, who played at Gaithersburg High School, soon followed.