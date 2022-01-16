Nendah Tarke’s halfcourt buzzer-beater lifts Coppin State men’s basketball to 79-76 win over Morgan State

“Nendah Tarke works on that shot every day in practice, and he’ll make three out of 10, four out of 10,” said Dixon, the former Maryland great. “And the coaches say, ‘Nendah, if we ever have an opportunity to make a halfcourt shot, you’re the one to shoot it.’ You can manifest these things, and they can happen just like you work on them every day. I’m so proud of our team. It was a great effort in the second half. We’ve got to do better on defensive rebounding. But I think our guys now feel how hard we need to play to have success in the [Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference].”