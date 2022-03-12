Coppin State men’s basketball falls short of historic NCAA tournament berth in 72-57 loss to Norfolk State in MEAC final

“I felt good about this game. Our guys were locked in,” the former Maryland and Calvert Hall star said. “We didn’t get out of here until midnight last night, and it was a quick turnaround. We tried our best to give guys as much recovery as possible. I tried to let them sleep in. We played the No. 2 seed, we played the No. 3 seed, and it wears on you after a while. I’m not a coach or a person to make excuses, but we got tired. We had tired legs. Everything was short. We had a stretch in the second half where we didn’t give the type of effort needed to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance down the stretch.”