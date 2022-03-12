Coppin State men’s basketball falls short of historic NCAA tournament berth in 72-57 loss to Norfolk State in MEAC final

The magic ran out for the Coppin State men’s basketball program.
The No. 7 Eagles were fresh off of upsets of No. 2 seed Howard and No. 3 seed North Carolina Central in Wednesday’s quarterfinal and Friday’s semifinal rounds, but their run ended Saturday afternoon in a 72-57 defeat to top-seeded Norfolk State in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament final at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
The Spartans (24-6) captured their third MEAC tournament championship since 2012 and their second in a row. Senior shooting guard Joe Bryant Jr.’s game-high 23 points helped them earn the league’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA tournament.
Coppin State (9-23) missed out on what would have been the school’s fifth conference tournament crown and first since 2008. The team also fell short of becoming the first to qualify for the NCAA tournament with only 10 wins since the tournament was expanded in 1985, according to ESPN.
With the loss, this will mark the first time since 1978 that the state of Maryland and Washington, D.C., will not be represented in the NCAA postseason.
Redshirt freshman point guard Nendah Tarke said he and his teammates were optimistic about their chances of advancing to the NCAA tournament.
“We came up short, which sucks,” said Tarke, who compiled 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. “Just because we were seventh, we believed in each other. Everyone in that locker room believed we could come out here and win this thing. We played everyone tough in the regular season. So we didn’t look at ourselves as the typical seventh seed. We knew that we were going to have a good chance to make a run. So it was fun. There were a lot of ups and a lot of downs. It was just unfortunate we couldn’t win all three [games].”
Eagles coach Juan Dixon echoed Tarke’s sentiment.
“I felt good about this game. Our guys were locked in,” the former Maryland and Calvert Hall star said. “We didn’t get out of here until midnight last night, and it was a quick turnaround. We tried our best to give guys as much recovery as possible. I tried to let them sleep in. We played the No. 2 seed, we played the No. 3 seed, and it wears on you after a while. I’m not a coach or a person to make excuses, but we got tired. We had tired legs. Everything was short. We had a stretch in the second half where we didn’t give the type of effort needed to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance down the stretch.”
Coppin State harassed the Spartans in the first half, limiting them to 34.6 shooting (9-of-26) and 24 points. Norfolk State still commanded a four-point lead at halftime, but even coach Robert Jones had to have a heart-to-heart with his players.
“I just told everybody to calm down, just to relax,” he said. “It was a big moment obviously, the championship game, but at the same time, we won 23 games before this game and went 23-6. That’s a heck of a record. So we know how to win. I just told the guys to settle down, and if we play the way we’re supposed to play, we’ll win the game.”
The Spartans proved to be good listeners. They opened the second half on a 13-2 run, enjoyed a pair of 18-point leads, and shot 62.5 percent (15-of-24) before cruising to the victory.
Tarke acknowledged that the Eagles’ defensive intensity began to fade in the final 20 minutes, but he declined to cite fatigue as an excuse. Coppin State was no stranger to playing with little rest after starting the season with 10 games in 19 days.
“They went on a few runs that we could not sustain,” he said. “In the first half, we played amazing defense, but just couldn’t hit a shot. We held them to 24 points, and our shots just weren’t falling. Sometimes that’s the way the cookie crumbles. It’s hard to sustain that effort on defense for 40 minutes, but we’ve got to be able to hit shots, which we weren’t able to do.”
Dixon pointed out that Norfolk State had too many weapons in Bryant, redshirt senior shooting guard Jalen Hawkins (17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals) and redshirt junior power forward Dana Tate Jr. (13 points and eight rebounds).
“We played hard in the first half, but Norfolk State is a good team,” he said. “They were prepared, they made timely shots, and it’s just one of those games where you’ve got to keep fighting and hopefully, the ball will go your way, and it didn’t today.”
Besides Tarke, redshirt junior small forward Justin Steers chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds, and redshirt sophomore shooting guard Jesse Zarzuela added 11 points, six assists and five steals.
Barring any departures besides the projected graduation of redshirt senior small forward Sita Conteh, Coppin State might be poised to challenge for the MEAC regular-season and tournament championships in the near future. Dixon vowed to address everything in the offseason to make that a reality.
Latest College Basketball
“I love these young men. I wouldn’t trade them for anyone,” he said. “They made me a better person, they made me a better coach, and they made me a better man and teacher. I will keep fighting for these young men. And we will be back here. Trust me, we will back. We’re going to find the right two or three pieces to go along with this core.”