Coppin State men’s basketball reportedly forgot its jerseys Tuesday at Drexel. So it wore Drexel’s practice jerseys.

Coppin State men’s basketball’s forgettable season took on a new meaning Tuesday.
The Eagles, who started the season 1-13 and entered the day on an eight-game losing streak, reportedly forgot their game jerseys for Tuesday night’s game at Drexel in Philadelphia. Instead of playing shirts vs. skins or wearing blank undershirts, Coppin State donned Drexel’s blue practice jerseys with yellow shorts.
If the Eagles were looking for a little luck wearing their enemy’s practice jerseys, they didn’t get it. Coppin State was held scoreless over the final 3:06 as Drexel, wearing its all-white uniforms, finished the game on an 8-0 run to pull away for a 76-69 victory.
Juan Dixon’s Eagles (1-14) have lost all 13 of their road games this season, with 12 of those presumably wearing their own jerseys. Their only win this season was a 71-49 home win over Loyola Maryland on Nov. 17.