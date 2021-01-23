Coppin State men’s basketball takes lead in MEAC North with 81-71 victory over Norfolk State

“In our nonconference schedule, we were without our point guard Dejuan Clayton for five games,” Dixon said. “He was dealing with some personal stuff. There were quite a few nonconference games that we could’ve won, but we tell our guys that we’d like to break our seasons into thirds — nonconference, inconference and the conference tournament. We’re in the second part of our season and we want to play our best basketball going into March. It feels good to be 4-1, but we have a lot of work to do and we just have to keep grinding.”