Coppin State hires former Maryland star and WNBA player Laura Harper as women’s basketball coach

“Coppin State is getting one of the most passionate people we’ve ever had in our program. I am thrilled for her and for our local community, " Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese said. “She will be great for the players at Coppin, because she fully understands what it takes to be successful. Laura is a fun person who makes friends easily. We had a great player-coach relationship at Maryland and I think she will model that. She’s also well connected in both our area and Philadelphia, which should serve her well in building the program. A lot of people will want to help her be successful. I’m excited to see them play and see her take this next step.”