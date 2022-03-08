New ESPN documentary ‘On & Coppin’ tells story of Ron ‘Fang’ Mitchell and Coppin State men’s basketball’s 1997 NCAA tournament upset

“I’ve been to World Series games, I’ve covered Super Bowls, the U.S. Open in golf, the Australian Open in tennis, and that was one of the most memorable moments for me,” Bembry recalled. He had only booked one night at his hotel in Pittsburgh, because he assumed the Eagles would lose. So he had to scramble in the aftermath. “But having watched this school come from their origins at the Coppin Center, where sometimes you had a crowd and sometimes you didn’t, to this arena packed with 18,000 people and everybody’s behind this team … it was an amazing moment,” he said.