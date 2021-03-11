Morgan State women’s basketball advances to MEAC semifinals with 74-64 win over N.C. Central | ROUNDUP

The Morgan State women’s basketball team defeated North Carolina Central, 74-64, on Thursday in Norfolk, Virginia, to advance to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
Ja’Niah Henson scored 19 points to lead the No. 2 seed Bears (12-3), who will meet No. 1 seed North Carolina A&T (12-2) on Friday at 2 p.m. Morgan State, which has lost just once since Jan. 2, is seeking its first MEAC title.
Henson, a Roland Park graduate, shot 6-for-11 from the field, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, as Morgan shot 46.3% from the field. Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Jayla Atmore added 13 points, while Dahyne Redd contributed 11 points and six rebounds and Ashia McCalla chipped in 10 points and five rebounds. Morgan’s bench outscored the Eagles’ 33-1.
Anissa Rivera scored a game-high 22 points to lead N.C. Central (4-12).
Norfolk State will face Howard in the other semifinal Friday at noon.
Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT: Despite a double double from Aleah Nelson (McDonogh) and 19 points from Kionna Jeter, fourth-seeded Towson was eliminated by No. 5 Hofstra in overtime in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals in Elon, North Carolina.
Nelson and Jeter were the only Tigers (13-9, 8-7 CAA) to reach double-digit scoring. Nelson contributed 11 points and 11 assists to earn her first career double double. Jeter added nine rebounds and four steals.
Allie Kubek recorded a team-high 11 rebounds and chipped in nine points.
JaKayla Brown led Hofstra (8-11, 6-7) with a game-high 26 points. Jayla Hines secured a double double of 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Pride, who advance to the semifinals against either No. 1 seed Delaware or No. 9 seed North Carolina-Wilmington.
Norfolk State 56, Coppin State 45: The Eagles’ season came to an end with a loss to the second-seeded Spartans in the MEAC tournament quarterfinals at Scope Arena in Norfolk.
Aliyah Lawson scored a team-high 12 points while Alexandria Hamilton added 11 to lead Coppin (2-13). Hope Evans chipped in eight points while Jalynda Salley added seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Eagles shot just 25.4% from the field but stayed in the game by staying aggressive at both ends of the floor, making 11 of 16 free throws and forcing 15 Norfolk State turnovers.
Latest College Basketball
Shine Strickland-Gills (13 points, 13 rebounds) and Mangela Ngandjui (12 points, 13 rebounds) both recorded double doubles to lead Norfolk State (5-8).