Towson men’s basketball rallies before falling in overtime to red-hot College of Charleston, 76-74

The Towson men’s basketball team is fading, while the College of Charleston is flourishing.

In a Colonial Athletic Association matchup pitting teams moving in opposite directions, the host Tigers dropped their fifth consecutive contest in a 76-74 overtime loss to the Cougars, who trailed only once and extended their winning streak to 13 in a row Saturday afternoon before an announced 2,742 at SECU Arena.

Advertisement

Trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half and by nine late in the second, Towson (8-6, 0-1 CAA) rallied and had a chance to win the game with 2.5 seconds remaining in regulation. Senior power forward Charles Thompson was awarded a pair of free throws with the Tigers trailing 69-68, but he missed the first before making the second to send the game into overtime.

Graduate student shooting guard Nygal Russell’s attempt to push the game into an extra five-minute session was off the mark, allowing Charleston (14-1, 2-0) to escape with the win.

Advertisement

Going toe-to-toe with an opponent boasting the nation’s longest active winning streak was of little consolation to Tigers coach Pat Skerry.

“We’re capable of playing so much better,” he said. “Charleston’s terrific, but we’re capable of playing so much better regardless of who’s on the floor for us.”

When Towson returns to the court against Drexel on Thursday at 7 p.m., the team will have gone more than a full month without a victory. The last win occurred Dec. 2 at LIU before setbacks to Clemson, Navy, Northern Iowa, Bryant and now the Cougars.

“We haven’t played anyone that’s bad,” Skerry said. “I like our effort and our talent, but we’re just not there. I have every reason to believe that we can get there if we stay connected.”

The Tigers played without starting point guard Jason Gibson and backup center Chase Paar. Gibson, a senior from Severna Park, sat out his 11th consecutive game since injuring his back in an 80-74 victory at Penn on Nov. 13. Paar, a senior from Mount Airy who graduated from Glenelg Country, missed his third straight game for unspecified reasons.

As much as Gibson – who still ranks fourth on the offense in scoring at 8.7 points per game – would have helped, Skerry bemoaned the team’s lack of ball security. Towson committed 19 turnovers, marking the fourth consecutive game it has turned the ball over at least 18 times.

“I think right now, the difference in our team between last year and this year is, we’re not taking care of the ball,” he said.

Graduate student shooting guard Nicolas Timberlake led the Tigers with 14 points (11 in the second half) and added three assists. Thompson, Russell and redshirt senior small forward Cam Holden each scored 12 points with Thompson grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds and Holden contributing six assists and five steals.

Advertisement

Charleston’s sophomore power forward Ante Brzovic led all players with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Graduate student point guard Ryan Larson and graduate student shooting guard Pat Robinson III scored 12 points each, and sophomore shooting guard Reyne Smith scored 10 points, including the 3-pointer that gave the Cougars a 69-68 lead with 18 seconds left in the second half.

Although Smith had missed seven of eight shots from 3-point range before that bucket, coach Pat Kelsey said Smith has “a closer’s mentality.”

“We went to him in a big moment, and he’s just a great shooter,” he said. “So you try to put your best players in the best position, and he stepped up and knocked them down.”

In overtime, Smith drained another 3-pointer to give Charleston a 72-69 lead, but Towson went on a 5-2 burst to knot the score at 74 after Timberlake’s jumper with 1:50 remaining.

After one empty possession by both sides, Robinson was fouled by freshman shooting guard Christian May on a drive to the basket, and he sank both free throws with 13.7 seconds left. Russell’s floater from the right baseline was too strong, and Smith grabbed the rebound with one second remaining to cement the victory.

“We found a way,” Kelsey said. “Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. ... I just think we both think we’re title contenders going head to head in a heavyweight, knockdown drag-out. That’s what big-time conference games are like.”

Advertisement

Skerry said he did not have a timetable for Gibson’s return. Instead, Skerry noted that with school on winter break until late January, the players will have plenty of time to hone their games.

“We’ve got to practice, and we’ve got to get better,” he said. “The good thing is, we don’t have a lot of classes until the very end of January. So we’ve got a lot of time to hopefully get better.”

Drexel at Towson

Thursday, 7 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network