UMBC men's basketball holds off Hartford in double OT, advances to America East title game

The UMBC men’s basketball team enjoyed hot starts to open the first and second halves of its America East tournament semifinal against visiting Hartford, and it almost didn’t matter.

That’s because the No. 4 seed Hawks mounted a furious comeback in the second half, overcoming a deficit that grew to 26 points to take a one-point lead before the No. 3 seed Retrievers prevailed, 90-85, in double overtime at the UMBC Event Center in Catonsville on Tuesday night.

UMBC (21-12) won for the seventh time in its past nine games and advances to the title game for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, Hartford (18-15) lost for only the second time in its past seven and was denied its first trip to the tournament final since 2008.

The Retrievers earned a spot in Saturday’s title game at 11 a.m. and will meet No. 1 seed Vermont (26-6) for an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. The Catamounts easily dispatched No. 7 seed Binghamton (10-23) on Tuesday, 84-51.

After taking a 37-18 advantage into halftime, the Retrievers went on a 10-3 spurt to begin the second half and took their biggest lead of the game at 50-24 with about 15 minutes remaining.

That kicked off an improbable rally by Hartford, which used runs of 10-0, 8-0 and 11-2 to chip away at the deficit. The Hawks were aided by a UMBC cold stretch resulting in zero points over a 5:12 span.

A layup and ensuing free throw by senior point guard J.R. Lynch gave Hartford its first lead of the game at 68-67 with 16.3 seconds remaining. On the next possession, Retrievers junior point guard K.J. Jackson was fouled. He made only one of two free throws with 3.7 seconds left, but his block of Lynch’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer sent the game into overtime.

In the extra session, the Hawks took a 76-74 lead with 15.1 seconds remaining. Retrievers sophomore forward Brandon Horvath was fouled on the ensuing possession and made both free throws with 8.5 seconds left. Lynch’s jumper inside the 3-point line banged off the back iron, and the game went to double overtime.

With the score tied at 85, UMBC sank five of six free throws to cement the victory. Hartford sorely missed Lynch, who fouled out with 1:37 remaining in the second extra session.

The Retrievers opened Tuesday’s game by scoring the first eight points, a spurt capped by graduate student forward Joe Sherburne’s 3-pointer. That prompted Hartford coach John Gallagher to hastily call a timeout.

The Hawks scored five quick points out of the timeout, but UMBC responded with an 11-0 run over a 3:34 span to assume a 19-5 advantage. Junior forward Arkel Lamar scored five points on a 3-pointer and a layup to fuel the spurt.

Hartford scored four of the next six points before the Retrievers scored seven unanswered points to enjoy their a 28-9 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first half.

UMBC maintained that 19-point advantage until halftime, securing its second-biggest lead at intermission of the season. Only a 50-23 advantage over Centenary on Dec. 31 was larger.

Jackson led the Retrievers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Sherburne was three assists shy of a triple double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while freshman guard R.J. Eytle-Rock chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds.

Hartford was paced by senior guard Travis Weatherington’s game-best 25 points and six rebounds. Lynch added 22 points and four assists, and senior forward George Blagojevic had 18 points, three rebounds and three steals.

