Mount Carmel rising senior Deon Perry announces commitment to Loyola Maryland | COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Deon Perry had offers from men’s basketball programs at Army West Point and Loyola Maryland, had drawn interest from American, Central Florida, and Navy, and had planned to visit a few more schools next month. But after visiting the Greyhounds on June 22, the Mount Carmel rising senior announced Friday a verbal commitment to join Loyola for the 2022-23 season.
“I was supposed to take some more visits in August, but once you find that school where you feel as though you can fit and you have that relationship with a lot of people, it took me about two weeks to make the final decision,” the Essex resident said. “I feel like that’s the right place for me, and I wanted to make the decision now rather than later.”
This past winter, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound point guard reached 1,000 career points, was named to the All-Baltimore Catholic League’s first team, and helped lead the Cougars to the semifinals of the Baltimore Catholic League tournament before exiting after a 68-49 loss to top-seeded St. Frances.
In six games at last month’s DMV Live at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Perry led all scorers in points (27.7 points per game) and three-pointer made (4.8 per game) and ranked second in total free throws made (37) and 12th in free-throw percentage (.902 on 37-of-41).
But Trevor Quinn, his coach at Mount Carmel, said Perry can be an immediate contributor for the Greyhounds at point guard.
“I think he’s a natural fit for Loyola,” he said. “He will get the ball to his teammates. He likes to get everyone involved. He can shoot if he has to, and I consider him one of the top three-point shooters out there. But he likes to run the offense and share the ball.”
Perry, who said he chose Loyola because of his ease with head coach Tavaras Hardy and assistant coach Corin “Tiny” Adams and his familiarity with future teammates Cameron Spencer, a Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, and Wade Jackson, a Columbia resident and Pallotti graduate, said his top priority is helping the Greyhounds.
“I think I can be a true point guard for the Loyola team, getting guys involved, picking it up on the defensive end, having high energy,” he said. “I think I can have a major impact as far as me being a point guard and learning the system. I want to bring passion and scoring ability when needed. So that was just the best fit for me.”
Coppin State men’s basketball reloading
With the graduation of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player and Defensive Player of the Year Anthony Tarke and All-MEAC third-team small forward Koby Thomas and the transfer of All-MEAC first-team point guard DeJuan Clayton to Hartford, the Eagles announced the addition of five players to bolster next season’s roster.
Mike Hood, a 6-2, 175-pound guard, averaged 6.4 points and 1.6 rebounds at Montana State last winter and 22.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 steals at Southern Idaho in 2019-20. Remy Lemovou, a 6-9, 215-pound forward, racked up 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game at Miles Community College in Montana last season.
Nathaniel Stokes, a 6-8, 205-pound forward, averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds at Bryant last winter. Daniel Titus, a 6-8, 205-pound forward, compiled 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while converting 54% of his shots and 42% of his three-pointers at Neosho County Community College in Kansas last season. And Greg Spurlock, a 6-5, 196-pound guard from Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, earned All-State first-team honors en route to being named the county, district and region Player of the Year as a senior last winter.
Those players along with the returns of MEAC Rookie of the Year guard Nendah Tarke (9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals), 6-11, 230-pound center Yuat Alok (9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds) and sharpshooting guard Kyle Cardaci (9.3 points and a team-leading 54 three-pointers) will be expected to fortify an Eagles squad that captured the MEAC’s Northern Division championship — the program’s first regular-season title since the 2003-04 season.
Another Therien joins Loyola Maryland women
The graduation of Isabella Therien as the Greyhounds’ leading scorer (12.6 points per game) and rebounder (7.6) left younger sister Ava alone on the roster — but only briefly.
Alexa Therien, a 6-1 forward who prefers Lex, will join Ava, a 5-10 junior guard, for the upcoming season, the school announced June 22.
All three Therien sisters are the daughters of Chris Therien, who played 13 years in the NHL for the Philadelphia Flyers and the Dallas Stars and was a member of the Canadian national team that won the silver medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.
Lex Therien finished her career at Cherokee High School in Marlton, N.J., ranked third in school history with 1,283 points and averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds while being named the South Jersey Player of the Year by The Courier Post in 2020.
Latest College Basketball
Ava Therien sat out last winter after being diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The Therien sisters will try to ease Danielle O’Banion into her debut as Loyola’s head coach, succeeding Joe Logan, the program’s all-time leader in wins with 184 whose contract was not renewed after season’s end.