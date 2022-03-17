‘Wake-up call’ or just bad luck? For first time since 1978, DMV men’s basketball teams are shut out of NCAA Tournament

As men’s basketball teams across the country watched on Selection Sunday where they would be placed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, there was a glaring hole in the bracket.
For the first time since 1978, there is not a team from the Baltimore or Washington area in the men’s field, which expanded from 53 to 64 teams in 1985, to 65 in 2001 and to 68 in 2011. While schools like Wyoming and New Mexico State celebrated the opportunity to showcase their programs on the biggest stage, the men’s teams embedded in the sport’s recruiting hotbed — namely Maryland and Georgetown, as well as the rest of the DMV-area colleges — sat quietly at home.
Lawyer and former Maryland star Len Elmore said the lack of local teams in the men’s tournament is eye-opening.
“It’s obviously disappointing that folks in the area don’t have a team to root for,” said Elmore, a 1974 All-American with the Terps and a college basketball analyst. “The DMV has an awful lot of talent. From the standpoint of retaining that talent, maybe this is a wake-up call.”
When CBS Sports and ACC Network analyst Dan Bonner realized it’s been 44 years since a local team missed the tournament, all he could say was, “Wow.”
“I think that’s an illustration of how good basketball has been [in the DMV area] for so long,” he said.
The biggest reason for the lack of local teams is the struggles of the area’s two most storied programs, Maryland and Georgetown. After former Terps coach Mark Turgeon stepped down in December, Maryland started 3-11 in Big Ten Conference play and never fully recovered en route to finishing 15-17, securing the program’s first losing season in 29 years.
“These guys brought it every day,” interim coach Danny Manning, who went 10-14 after taking over for Turgeon, said after the Terps’ season-ending loss to Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. “They left it all out on the floor. As a staff, we’re all appreciative of those efforts.”
The Hoyas (6-25, 0-19 Big East) were even worse, losing to Seton Hall in the first round of the Big East Tournament to end a dreadful season on a 21-game losing streak. Under coach Patrick Ewing — a former Hoyas and New York Knicks star who is expected to return next season — the program posted its worst record since 1971-72, when it went 3-23 under former coach Jack Magee.
Hall of Fame coach John Thompson took over the following season and led Georgetown to 19 NCAA Tournament appearances and a national title in 1984.
“It’s surprising,” former Maryland assistant and Loyola Maryland and Siena head coach Jimmy Patsos said. “You are usually relying on Georgetown and Maryland, and they just didn’t get there.”
To make matters worse for the Terps and Hoyas, this is the first time both teams had losing records since 1967-68.
“I certainly didn’t expect it,” Elmore said of Georgetown’s disastrous season. “I thought after winning the Big East championship last year, the program would be on the upswing.”
Bonner thought Maryland did a good job fighting through a season in which the players could have raised the white flag once Turgeon left. Regarding the Hoyas, Bonner said he was surprised they only won six games.
“That never crossed my mind,” he said. “I didn’t know how good they would be, but I certainly thought they would be better than this.”
Elmore said the inability of Maryland and Georgetown to recruit top local talent is part of the problem.
This year, former Poly forward Justin Lewis was the third-leading scorer (17.1 points per game) in the Big East Conference while leading Marquette (19-12) to a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Former DeMatha guard Justin Moore is the second-leading scorer (15 ppg) on No. 2 seed Villanova (26-7), while former Paul VI standouts Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels play key roles on No. 2 seed Duke (28-6).
“Again, it’s a wake-up call for the area programs,” Elmore said. “They’ve got to do a much better job at recruiting and retaining local talent because there’s just too much here to not have a team able to participate.”
Patsos understands players sometimes want to get away from the area, but he believes that if they stayed home, the sky’s the limit for local programs like Maryland and Georgetown.
“It’s just the nature of them wanting to spread their wings and go away for a little bit, but with the transfer portal, you can get some local kids back,” Patsos said. “If you [recruit] local kids, you are going to be a pretty good team because it’s the best area in the country if you combine Baltimore and Washington.”
Despite Maryland and Georgetown falling well short of expectations, the Baltimore area still had a few teams that nearly made the tournament.
Towson (25-8) had a strong season, going 15-3 in league play to win the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title for the first time in program history. After the Tigers made it to the CAA Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2017, they lost to Delaware, 69-56, falling short of their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1991. They will still make their first appearance in the National Invitation Tournament, a 32-team event for the top programs who don’t crack the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.
Even though Coppin State went 9-23 under former Maryland and Calvert Hall star Juan Dixon, the Eagles advanced to their first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship game since 2008, where they lost to top seed Norfolk State. UMBC fell to Vermont in the America East Conference championship, while Navy lost to Colgate in the Patriot League title game.
“It’s difficult to win three games in three days,” Patsos said. “We did have some valiant efforts from UMBC, Navy and Coppin State to get to their conference finals. But we went 0-3 … that’s how the ball bounces.”
As the NCAA Tournament first-round games begin Thursday, it’s hard not to think about Maryland’s 11 straight tournament appearances under former coach Gary Williams or how the Hoyas were once a powerhouse in the Big East. Or to think back to the Cinderella stories from UMBC, which knocked off No. 1 seed Virginia four years ago Wednesday, and George Mason, which made the Final Four in 2006.
Teams like Towson, Navy and UMBC are in tough spots, as each program most likely has to win its conference tournament to participate in the big dance. Still, Patsos thinks the future is bright for coach Pat Skerry and the Tigers, who face No. 2 seed Wake Forest in the NIT on Wednesday night.
“Towson had a great year, and playing Wake Forest, a team on the rise, in the NIT is a lot to be proud of,” he said.
But when it comes to the Terps and the Hoyas, who have much higher expectations, their absence from the tournament shines a light on their recent struggles.
“I’m just surprised,” Bonner said.