Attending the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore? Here’s a guide to this week’s events.

This week will mark the 78th anniversary of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and for the second consecutive year, Baltimore will host the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference’s festivities.

A year ago, an announced attendance of about 66,000 watched 22 basketball games from Feb. 22 to 26 at what was formerly known as Royal Farms Arena. Although that number was 1,600 behind the total for tournaments in 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the final day attracted an announced 13,207, which exceeded the 2020 attendance for the championship games by almost 4,000.

With the tournaments beginning Tuesday at the newly renamed CFG Bank Arena, here is a list of events to follow:

Tuesday, Feb. 21

CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Games 1-4 (10 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 2:20 p.m., 4:30 p.m.) at CFG Bank Arena

CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Games 1 and 2 (6:40 p.m., 8:50 p.m.) at CFG Bank Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 22

High School Education Day (registration required) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center’s Hall AB

CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Games 3 and 4 (10 a.m., 12:10 p.m.) at CFG Bank Arena

CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals 1 and 2 (2:20 p.m., 4:30 p.m.) at CFG Bank Arena

CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals 1 and 2 (6:40 p.m., 8:50 p.m.) at CFG Bank Arena

Welcome reception from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Columbus Center

Thursday, Feb. 23

Career Expo (registration required) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center’s Pratt Street Lobby

CIAA Women’s Empowerment Brunch from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hilton Hotel’s Key Ballroom

Health and Mental Wellness Forum from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals 3 and 4 (12 p.m., 2 p.m.) at CFG Bank Arena

Diversity & Inclusion Town Hall and Reception (registration required) from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals 3 and 4 (6 p.m., 8 p.m.) at CFG Bank Arena

Official CIAA Alumni Party featuring Chubb Rock and DJ Skillz from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Rams Head Live

Friday, Feb. 24

CIAA John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center Ballroom

CIAA John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center Ballroom

Samaritan’s Feet Shoe Distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School in Baltimore

Tech Summit House from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Columbus Center

CIAA Fan Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center’s Hall E-G

CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal 1 at 12 p.m. at CFG Bank Arena

CIAA Battle of the Bands from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center’s Hall E-G

DJ Cool’s Big GoGo Day Party featuring Rare Essence from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rams Head Live

CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal 1 at 2 p.m. at CFG Bank Arena

CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal 2 at 6 p.m. at CFG Bank Arena

CIAA Step Show Throwdown: Greeks vs. Greeks from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center’s Hall E-G

CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal 2 at 8 p.m. at CFG Bank Arena

Saturday, Feb. 25

Super Saturday including CIAA Cheerleading Exhibition, Miss and Mister CIAA Pageant and live music from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center

Money Moves Financial Summit from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Columbus Center

CIAA Fan Fest from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center’s Halls E-G

CIAA NBA 2K23 Tournament at 12 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center’s Halls E-G

CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final at 1 p.m. at CFG Bank Arena

92Q Battle of the Mixers from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center

The Official CIAA Ultimate Day Party featuring Lil Mo and Kid Capri from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rams Head Live

CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final at 4 p.m. at CFG Bank Arena

CIAA Step Show Stepoff: School vs. School with from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center’s Halls E-G

Legends Hip Hop The Show Vol. 4 featuring Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Rams Head Live

Sunday, Feb. 26