CIAA basketball tournaments to remain in Baltimore through 2026 as officials announce 1-year extension

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced Thursday morning its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will remain in Baltimore for an additional year.

The extension, announced by CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams during a news conference sharing economic impact numbers, came a little more than a year after officials from the city and the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference had agreed to keep the tournaments in Baltimore through 2025. Thursday’s announcement means the city will continue to host the five-day event through 2026.

“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to have more years to make an impact with Baltimore,” McWilliams said. “Looking forward to more and looking forward to hearing more about all the great things the CIAA is doing.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott described the news as “music to our ears.”

“We know — and you’ve heard me say this often — that the CIAA and Baltimore go together like Old Bay and crabs, and to have that go until 2026 is a tremendous thing for us, and we’re looking forward to expanding this partnership that we all have built together,” he said. “Now we’re at a part where we really feel like the CIAA is a part of Baltimore’s culture and community, and to have that economic impact that we’ve seen, that’s just driving that point home.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a written statement: “We are proud that the CIAA Tournament will call Baltimore home for the next three years. The tournament belongs in Charm City. In order for this to be Maryland’s decade, it needs to be Baltimore’s time. Each year, this tournament is our opportunity to showcase what our state has to offer, bring people to Maryland, and drive economic growth.”

February marked the second consecutive year Baltimore played host to CIAA tournaments. The league of soon-to-be 13 men’s and women’s basketball programs from mostly HBCUs — Bluefield State will return next season after a 68-year hiatus — had spent 15 years in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 2023 tournament generated a total economic impact of $29.6 million, according to Visit Baltimore President and CEO Al Hutchinson, which is a 51% increase from the previous year’s $19.6 million. The most recent event also involved $21.1 million in total spending, which was another 51% increase from $13.9 million in 2022.

Bowie State President Dr. Aminta Breaux, who chairs the board of directors for the CIAA, noted that in its second year in Charlotte, the 2007 tournaments produced an economic impact of $27.8 million.

“It’s been all that you have promised and so much more,” she said to Scott. “The CIAA board is so excited about the continued growth of the CIAA Tournament in Charm City and your investment and partnership of Visit Baltimore to ensure its success.”

Hutchinson said this year’s event also generated $2.5 million in tax revenue for Baltimore and Maryland, which was a 32% hike from 2022. And it created 1,504 full- and part-time jobs, a 29.7% improvement from the previous year.

Hutchinson added hotel occupancy was up 13% from last year and hotel revenue had risen 12.4% from the year before.

The tournaments drew 38,450 fans over 22 basketball games to CFG Bank Arena, a 5.6% increase from last year, Hutchinson said.

“The 2022 tournament was good news, but it’s really exciting that we exceeded the 2022 numbers,” Hutchinson said before McWilliams’ announcement of the one-year extension. “We want to keep them here as long as we can. But 2023 should be celebrated.”

McWilliams said she hopes the results will silence skeptics who have continued to pepper her with questions about why the CIAA moved the tournaments from Charlotte to Baltimore.

“I don’t think you should ask any more,” she said. “I think the numbers show what they are. I think the environment that we have brought to the community, it’s clear Baltimore wants us to be there.”

McWilliams said the numbers represent what is possible when an athletic organization and a governing body work together to grow a mutually beneficial project.

“We’re excited that at every turn, before and after, we’re just winning,” she said. “We’ve been delivering all the things that we said we would deliver on the CIAA side, and Baltimore has been delivering everything they committed to and trusting the CIAA in bringing us to a different city.”

Scott vowed to continue to give the conference his full support.

“We will continue to not let you down,” he said. “We all will continue to take the CIAA and Baltimore to its highest heights together.”