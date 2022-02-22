On opening day of CIAA basketball tournament in Baltimore, fans rejoice in reunion while officials remain optimistic

Omar Dukes might have been as surprised as anyone when he learned last Thursday he had made the honor roll at the Baltimore Design School.
The 13-year-old seventh grader’s shock grew when he learned that as a reward, he and other students on the school’s honor roll would be attending the first day of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.
“I honestly didn’t think I would get on the honor roll,” Dukes said Tuesday afternoon as he and 69 other students sat in section 207 during a first-round women’s game between No. 10 seed Claflin and No. 7 seed Virginia Union. “But with school and home chores, I feel like I deserved it. So I really appreciate it.”
Dukes, his classmates and others welcomed the CIAA tournament to Baltimore for the first time since 1952. The conference of 12 men’s and women’s basketball programs from mostly historically Black colleges and universities that play at the NCAA Division II level moved north from Charlotte, North Carolina, where the tournament had been for 15 years.
League commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said she was encouraged by what she saw while walking inside the arena and greetingfriends and fans.
“I think many people are appreciative that we were able to get our teams here,” she said. “Fans are coming. I’m excited. I’m just grateful that Charm City is hosting us and has been so gracious and kind in welcoming us to the city.”
Winston-Salem State women’s coach L’Tona Lamonte echoed that sentiment.
“I think Baltimore’s been great when it comes to hosting,” she said. “Most of the people in the city have been pleasant, and they come up to us and ask us questions. I don’t think they knew we were a basketball team. I think they thought we were here for a soccer tournament. But I’m excited about the treatment we’ve received here and excited how far we can go with this partnership.”
Visit Baltimore President and Executive Director Al Hutchinson said the tournaments provide the city with an opportunity to win over newcomers and familiar faces.
“The spotlight is going to be on Baltimore for five days to really showcase all of the positive things that all of us know about the city and a lot of the goodness about Baltimore that a lot of folks don’t know,” he said. “So I think we need to embrace that. ... We’re hoping that people will enjoy the tournament this week, but that they will also come back for vacation when the weather is nicer.”
Tuesday’s first-round action in the women’s tournament might have compensated for the rain. No. 12 seed Livingston stunned No. 5 seed and 2020 tournament champion Fayetteville State, 49-38, in the day’s first game in front of 1,309 fans. Claflin continued the upset streak by upending Virginia Union, 68-56, before No. 8 seed Winston-Salem State ended the run for the underdogs with a 67-54 victory over No. 9 seed St. Augustine’s with 1,391 in attendance.
Baltimore beat out Charlotte and Norfolk, Virginia, for the right to host the CIAA tournaments in 2021, 2022 and 2023. But the coronavirus pandemic forced conference officials to cancel last year’s tournament.
Even now, fans and officials are treading lightly with fans required to wear masks while watching games and those attending private events to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.
McWilliams characterized this year’s tournaments as a reunion of sorts.
“After one year, we miss each other. But after two years, you’re seeing people, and you’re trying to figure out if you should do elbows or hugs,” she said. “We just love each other. It’s a blessing. Every time you say hi to someone, they say, ‘I’m just thankful to be here.’ That’s been the message and theme of the day.”
Add the typical pattern of attendance ramping up to Saturday’s men’s and women’s championship finals, and there’s a reason why the city’s business and political leaders have tempered expectations mirroring the tournaments’ annual $55 million economic impact on Charlotte via revenue generated by spending at area restaurants, lodging, museums, attractions and other city landmarks.
Still, Hutchinson remains positive about how the tournament can benefit the city.
“We’re building momentum,” he said. “Historically with the tournament, Tuesday is a relatively slow day in attendance, and then it gradually picks up. So I think for day one, we’re off to a great start.”
Hutchinson said he did not have numbers on ticket sales, but shared that the occupancy rate at area hotels is hovering around 80%.
“That’s a good sign,” he said. “That’s telling me that people are coming. We’re also hearing a big buzz on social media with people saying, ‘I’m coming to Baltimore over the weekend.’ So I am cautiously optimistic, but I think it’s a good sign.”
That doesn’t mean there isn’t an anticipation. Samari Gorman — a 21-year-old senior who grew up in Charlotte and is majoring in mathematics at Livingstone University in North Carolina, where he was named Mr. Livingstone — had gone to the CIAA tournament annually from his junior year in high school to his sophomore year in college. While he admitted that he is still adjusting to the weather, he said he has high hopes for Baltimore.
“I heard Baltimore can really turn it up spirit-wise,” he said. “So it’s a different type of feeling.”
Lamonte, the Winston-Salem coach, said Baltimore reminds her of when the tournaments were played in Winston-Salem from 1994 to 1999.
“The one thing about Baltimore that I am liking about it is it reminds me of Winston a little bit when it was more fans at the game and they were there for the game and not just for the atmosphere outside of the game,” she said.
Leslie-Payton Alston, a 21-year-old senior at Claflin University in South Carolina, who is attending as Miss Claflin, recalled listening to her father tell stories about attending past CIAA tournaments.
“My dad would say that he would come here as a kid, and he said he hasn’t been on a plane since he was a kid coming to the CIAA,” said Alston. “So I found it historical because a lot of people have a lot of stories and memories coming here.”
The 70 honor roll students from the Baltimore Design School who attended Tuesday might be the next generation of storytellers. Joshua King, a 12-year-old seventh grader, said he had never been to a live basketball game.
“You don’t really get to see college basketball,” he said. “To see D-II athletes play, the big [video] screen, fans, it’s really satisfying.”
Lindsay Klausmeyer, a middle school counselor who guided the students to Royal Farms Arena, said the group was able to obtain free tickets through the city school system’s Office of Family and Community Engagement, which required that students sign up for the CIAA’s virtual job fair.
Klausmeyer said bringing the students to watch athletes representing the oldest Black athletic conference in the country seemed appropriate during Black history month.
“I think it’s really significant to our students,” she said. “We are a predominantly Black school, and I think it’s really important for kids as early as the sixth grade to start thinking about college and thinking about other opportunities for them outside of Baltimore. So even just learning about all of these schools that are here and where they came from is awesome.”
While Dukes, one of her seventh graders, said he enjoyed watching the basketball, he said the entire experience gave him greater aspirations.
“It shows that with enough hard work and dedication, you can get there,” he said.