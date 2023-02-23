CIAA basketball tournament roundup: Shaw women upset Winston-Salem State to advance to semifinals

Shaw University women's basketball team pose after defeating Winston Salem State 54-48 to advance in the 2023 CIAA women's basketball tournament at CFG Bank Arena....Feb. 23, 2023. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Winston-Salem State guard Amaya Tucker was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association women’s basketball Player of the Year, but it was Shaw’s Brittiney Seymour who was the most dominant player on the court in the team’s matchup on Thursday.

Seymour scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the No. 6 Lady Bears past the third-seeded Rams, 54-48, in the quarterfinals of the CIAA Tournament at CFG Bank Arena on Thursday.

Shaw (17-13), of Raleigh, North Carolina, will play defending CIAA champion Lincoln in the semifinals at 8 p.m. on Friday.

“Every game that we play, we know we’re an inside-out team,” Seymour said. “Our goal is to finish and put our team in the best position within the rebounding. We do what we have to do to put ourselves in a great position to win.”

Tanayja London finished with 13 points and Mackenzie Pollard (Western) played 28 minutes and tallied four points and three assists for Shaw.

Tucker was the best 3-point shooter in the CIAA this season, making 40.5%. However, the Shaw defenders made sure they were quick to get out to the perimeter to prevent her from getting open looks at the basket. Tucker finished with seven points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Shaw women's basketball players and coaches pose for a photo after defeating Winston-Salem State, 54-48, on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the CIAA Tournament at CFG Bank Arena. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown and she’s the CIAA Player of the Year,” Shaw coach Jacques Curtis said. “We did a good job in the regular season on her and held her to six points. Today, that was the focus because she’s a big-time player.”

Alondra Jordan hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Shaw erased a nine-point halftime deficit to take a 39-36 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Seymour scored six points, Pollard made a layup and the Lady Bears led 49-47 with 2:03 remaining in the game.

A free throw by Taniah Wilkins pulled Winston-Salem State (15-10) to within two with 48 seconds left, but the Rams had a critical turnover on the next possession, forcing them to foul.

Seymour put the game away with a pair of free throws.

“I’m taking full responsibility for this game,” Winston-Salem State coach L’Tona Lamonte said. “I thought I had my team prepared but I didn’t trust myself through certain parts of the game. I do feel like I caused that loss, I’m very upset with myself.”

— Todd Karpovich, for The Baltimore Sun