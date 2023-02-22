CIAA basketball tournament roundup: Korey Williams scores 2,000th point, leads Lincoln men past Johnson C. Smith

Lincoln's Reggie Hudson, left, celebrates with Korey Williams in the second half of game against Smith. Lincoln defeated Smith 82-50 in the 2023 CIAA men's basketball tournament at CFG Bank Arena. Feb. 22, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

With a 20-point lead late in the second half, Lincoln coach Jason Armstrong left star Korey Williams in the game along with multiple other starters.

The reason became clear with 2:46 remaining when Williams made a layup and celebrated with his teammates for scoring the 2,000th point of his career. The senior guard on Wednesday morning scored 14 points, seven of which came in the final minutes, to help lead No. 6 seed Lincoln to an 82-50 win over No. 11 Johnson C. Smith in the first round of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament at CFG Bank Arena.

“I’ve known Korey since he was a freshman in [high school],” Lincoln interim coach Jason Armstrong said, noting that he and Williams both graduated from LaSalle Academy in New York City. “To see him come from then to the man he’s become now is a true testament of the work that he’s put in. To be a part and to coach him to 2,000, it’s a great feeling, and I’m happy for him. He deserves it.”

“It was cool. That wasn’t the main focus, it just happened,” said Williams, who was named an All-CIAA guard on Monday after scoring 17.2 points per game and being one of the conference’s top 3-point shooters and free throw generators. “When you have a good team and the team helps you and everybody wants you to succeed, it came easy.”

For much of the game, however, it was Williams’ teammates who carried the load. Bakir Cleveland, who shot just 22.5% from behind the arc this season, went 3-for-4 from deep — his first time making three triples in a game.

Guards Reggie Hudson and Freddie Young Jr. also scored in double figures for the Lions from Oxford, Pennsylvania, combining for 23 points and 12 assists. Johnson C. Smith center Augustine Ominu led all players with 17 points, while freshman All-CIAA guard Ezekiel Cannedy scored seven points on 2 of 9 shooting.

Lincoln's Korey Williams, right, who scored his 2,000th career point, and Reggie Hudson celebrate an 82-50 win over victory over Johnson C. Smith on Wednesday in the CIAA men's basketball tournament at CFG Bank Arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Johnson C. Smith (9-17) got out to an early 9-6 lead, but Lincoln (15-14) quickly responded with a 14-0 run that was bookended by a layup and 3-pointer from Cleveland. The Lions didn’t let up the rest of the game, as the Golden Bulls from Charlotte, North Carolina, never got within eight points before Lincoln pulled away in the final 10 minutes.

Lincoln will play No. 3 Virginia State (17-10) in the quarterfinals Thursday at 6 p.m.

— Jacob Calvin Meyer

No. 6 Lincoln 82, No. 11 Johnson C. Smith 50

L — Cleveland 15, Williams 14, Hudson 13, Young 10, Roberson 9, Coates-Sinues 7, Garita 6, Sorber 4, Hopkinson 4.

JCS — Ominu 17, Floyd 10, Patterson 9, Cannedy 7, Roberson 3, Boykin 2, Bates 1, Sherrill 1.

Halftime: 36-25, L.