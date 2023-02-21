CIAA basketball tournament roundup: Shaw women start hot in 62-49 win over Claflin

Shaw’s Brittiney Seymour (11), named MVP, shoots over Claflin’s Morgan Kelson (13) in the first women’s game at the CIAA tournament at CFG Arena. Shaw beat Claflin, 62-49. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Shaw women’s basketball team didn’t waste any time Tuesday morning making its presence felt at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Bears sprinted out to a 15-0 lead and didn’t look back en route to a 62-49 first-round win over No. 11 Claflin in the opening game of the 2023 CIAA Tournament at CFG Bank Arena. While multiple Shaw players starred on offense, it was their defense that led the Bears to victory.

“It was a great, great start for us,” Shaw coach Jacques Curtis said. “For us to be able to get those stops and have the ability to score — because we’ve been in situations like that where we can stop people but we didn’t score the ball — so today we put both of them together, which gave us a lot of leeway.

“The first half we played the best basketball we could play on both sides of the ball, offense and defense.”

Shaw (16-13) held Claflin (12-14) scoreless for the first 7:02 as the Bears built a double-digit lead they would never relinquish. The Panthers were the third-highest-scoring team in the CIAA this season at 66 points per game, including an 80-76 win over Shaw in December.

Shaw’s Mackenzie Pollard, center, a Baltimore native, defends Claflin’s Morgan Kelson, left, and Destiny Coleman during Tuesday's CIAA Tournament game at CFG Arena. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

“[We] needed to generate some easy baskets some type of way,” Claflin coach Terrence Jenkins said. “They were going to stay in that 2-3 zone, and we didn’t come out and get easy baskets early. They were able to get those easy baskets early to get that confidence. We didn’t get that confidence early and we fell behind.”

Sophomore Tanayja London and senior Brittiney Seymour, who were both named All-CIAA forwards Monday night, scored 16 points apiece. Sophomore Inari Jones chipped in with 12 points, while senior Makenzie Pollard, a Western High graduate, led the way during the hot start by scoring six of her eight points in the first quarter.

“Coming here last year, we didn’t expect to lose first round, but we did,” said Pollard, a senior guard. “I just feel like us coming in here today and winning means a lot to play in front of friends and family. It’s exciting.”

Janell Horton paced Claflin with 14 points, while Nya Morris led all players with 14 rebounds.

After trailing 35-9 at halftime, the Panthers from Orangeburg, South Carolina, mounted a comeback attempt with a fierce full-court press, opening the third quarter on a 15-2 run to trail by just 12 points. But the Bears from Raleigh, North Carolina, responded by scoring seven straight points and entered the fourth up 17. Shaw senior Rita James made seven of her eight free throw attempts in the fourth to seal the victory.

Shaw will play No. 3 Winston-Salem State (15-9) in the quarterfinals Thursday at noon.

No. 6 Shaw 62, No. 11 Claflin 49

S — London 16, Seymour 16, Jones 12, James 9, Pollard 8, Hairston 1.

C — Horton 14, Morris 8, Kelson 7, Sample 6, Shelton 5, Coleman 4, Heidt 3, Scott 2.

Halftime: 35-9, S.