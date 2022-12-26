Family’s athletic roots helping Chris Kuzemka thrive in second year with Loyola Maryland men’s basketball

The youngest of three brothers, Chris Kuzemka had an uphill battle against older brothers Daniel and Nicky, who are four and two years older, respectively. And that’s just how he wanted it.

“It wouldn’t have been a good day if there wasn’t an argument or a fight over who won or who’s better in anything — video games, board games,” said Kuzemka, a sophomore shooting guard for the Loyola Maryland men’s basketball team. “We were just constantly in a competitive battle with each other. In the end, it was all love, but it was awesome.”

Those skirmishes seem to have paid dividends as the 6-foot, 175-pound Kuzemka has emerged as an off-the-bench contributor for the Greyhounds (5-8), who open their Patriot League schedule with a home game against Colgate (6-7) at Reitz Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. He leads the team in 3-point percentage at .468 (22 of 47) and ranks third in assists at 1.6 per game, fourth in field-goal percentage at .470 (31 of 66), and fifth in scoring at 7.6 points per game.

In the first start of his career in a 72-69 loss to UMBC on Dec. 13, Kuzemka amassed 14 points, three assists and one rebound in a season-high 35 minutes. Kuzemka, who played in place of graduate student shooting Jaylin Andrews (flu-like symptoms), was deserving of the start, coach Tavaras Hardy said.

“Chris has been playing consistently well all year,” he said. “He’s tough, he’s not worried about making or missing shots. He’s stepping up and doing what it takes and what we expect from him.”

Kuzemka is a third-generation member of his family that has thrived in athletics. Paternal grandfather Nick Kuzemka played football at Army West Point, maternal grandfather M.E. Hite played baseball at Virginia Tech, father Justin wrestled at Clarion, and uncle Scott Zolak played quarterback at Maryland and for two NFL franchises, including the New England Patriots.

Oldest brother Daniel played soccer at Charlotte and is a goalkeeper for the Charleston Battery of the United Soccer League Championship series. Older brother Nicky recently completed his redshirt junior year of football at Furman as a linebacker. And younger sister Kate is a talented high school soccer player.

“It’s a good balance from both families,” Chris Kuzemka said. “My grandfather on my mom’s side was a great athlete who played baseball at Virginia Tech. You can still see him today walking and go, ‘That guy was athletic.’ He’s 80, and he’s still toned. He’s more lean, and that’s my mom’s side. On my dad’s side, they’re more bulky. My grandfather shows us pictures when he was in high school and college, and you could see that he was just chiseled and jacked.”

Justin Kuzemka said he can remember competing with cousins in all things athletic during family reunions. But he credited his children with cultivating a desire to succeed.

“When we got home, it was all about athletics,” he said. “Every kid is different in athleticism, but it helps when your oldest siblings and your mom and dad both love it and you’re involved.”

Chris Kuzemka said he began playing organized soccer when he was 6, basketball when he was 7 and football when he was 11. He said his brothers inspired him to follow their leads.

“I just saw my oldest brothers playing sports and working out at an early age, and I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do that, too,’” he said. “So I just jumped into it at a super young age, and I almost feel like I got a head start because I was determined to try everything.”

Although a torn ACL in his right knee during the summer of 2019 sidelined Kuzemka for the entire football and basketball seasons, he had done enough as a slot wide receiver to earn an offer from Virginia Tech in the spring of 2020 to join the football team as a preferred walk-on. Wary of how the coronavirus pandemic could impact the next school year, Kuzemka accepted.

But after leading Centreville High in Northern Virginia to the state’s Class 6 championship and averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals en route to being named the Class 6 Player of the Year in the fall of 2021, Kuzemka had a change of heart.

“I knew in my heart that I wanted to play basketball,” he said.

Kuzemka and his father crafted an email with his team and individual accomplishments and a highlight reel and sent it to “every school you could ever think of,” he quipped. Hardy said assistant coach Taj Finger received the email and alerted Hardy.

“I watched the film and did a little homework,” he said. “I had some people to call and talked to them about him, and I really liked what I saw and I liked what I heard about him.”

Kuzemka played in only 11 of 30 games last winter due to a fracture and grade 3 sprain in his left ankle after landing on a teammate’s foot during a preseason practice. This season has been a dramatic reversal for him, and his father credited Hardy and his coaches with raising his son’s morale.

“Chris was hesitant early in the season,” Justin Kuzemka said. “I don’t know if it was Coach Hardy or ‘Tiny’ [assistant coach Corin Adams] or the whole staff, but they talked to him. I know he believed in himself, but you’ve got to have other people believe in you, and whoever it was did a great job to help him with that.”

Chris Kuzemka said one or both of his parents have made the 90-minute drive (without traffic) from their home to watch every home game in Baltimore, and they are usually accompanied by one or all of his siblings. He said his family motivates him every day.

“Even to this day, they still push me every day to be the best athlete I can be and the best person I can be,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to be able to look at them and see what they did and try to replicate that and add my own little twist to it.”

Colgate at Loyola Maryland

Friday, 7 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+