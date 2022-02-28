‘The Tiger’ and ‘The Bear’: How father’s career as heavyweight boxer helped shape Towson men’s basketball’s Charles Thompson

“I did it, and I know the toll it can take on your body,” said Anthony Thompson, 50, who began his career at the age of 26 after exhausting options to support his family. “If Charles ran out of ways to take care of his family, then he’s got to do what he’s got to do, and we’re more than willing to help him. But I wanted to give him other options. And he was smart and he had a lot of guidance in his life. I basically had to turn to boxing. He didn’t have to turn to boxing. He could find his way wherever he wanted to go.”