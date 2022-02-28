‘The Tiger’ and ‘The Bear’: How father’s career as heavyweight boxer helped shape Towson men’s basketball’s Charles Thompson

Around the time Charles Thompson turned a year old, Anthony Thompson bestowed upon the youngest of his seven children with wife Sydnee Thompson the nickname “The Bear.” Why?
“He was so rough, knocking stuff over,” Thompson recalled with a laugh. “He started walking at 8 months. He never crawled. And when he started walking, he started banging into stuff, playing with stuff. He was rough. He was just a physical baby.”
Charles Thompson, now 20 and a 6-foot-7, 240-pound junior power forward for the Towson men’s basketball team, said the nickname stuck.
“It grew on me,” he said. “But the only people who call me that now are some of my family members like my sister, aunt, grandma, and parents.”
Perhaps the Tigers’ toughest interior player, Thompson’s physicality might not qualify as stunning considering his genetics. His father, the boxer formerly known as Tony “The Tiger” Thompson, captured four heavyweight championships and fought two-time world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko twice for his titles.
Charles Thompson’s first athletic passion was not boxing, but football, which he began playing as a kindergartener and where he was a rangy tight end and defensive end. He didn’t pick up basketball until he was an eighth grader and a friend of his mother’s persuaded him to join a rec league team.
As much as he loved football, Thompson redirected his focus towards basketball after undergoing a growth spurt that got him to 6-7 as a sophomore at St. Stephens & St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Virginia.
“When I started getting really tall, that’s when I thought I might as well switch to basketball,” he said.
Boxing did not appeal to Thompson, who picked up a few pointers from his father but loathed shadow boxing and other tricks of the trade. Thankfully for Thompson, his father had no desire for his son to follow in his footsteps.
“I did it, and I know the toll it can take on your body,” said Anthony Thompson, 50, who began his career at the age of 26 after exhausting options to support his family. “If Charles ran out of ways to take care of his family, then he’s got to do what he’s got to do, and we’re more than willing to help him. But I wanted to give him other options. And he was smart and he had a lot of guidance in his life. I basically had to turn to boxing. He didn’t have to turn to boxing. He could find his way wherever he wanted to go.”
Charles Thompson said he appreciates his father’s concern for him.
“His main point was, he didn’t want me boxing,” Charles Thompson said. “It’s a dangerous sport. If you don’t have to do it, why would you? I’m glad he pushed me to other sports to get my energy out.”
Mementos of Anthony Thompson’s career hang on the walls of the family home in the form of photos, posters, and the World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas championship he won in 2006 and the same title he won in 2015. One of Charles Thompson’s favorite memories involve traveling to Hamburg, Germany, to watch his father face Klitschko on June 12, 2008, for the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight championships.
“I went to stay at my grandmother’s for a month, and then I went to Germany,” he said. “That’s what I realized, ‘Whoa, he’s a big deal over here. People are paying to watch him.’”
Another memory involved traveling with his sister Toni and brother Anthony to Bern, Switzerland for the rematch between his father and Klitschko on July 7, 2012, for the IBF, WBO, IBO, World Boxing Association (Super) and “The Ring” titles.
“Everything was different there,” Thompson said of spending a few days in Zurich, Switzerland. “There were no squirrels there. It was just a different vibe. People were gentler, too.”
On an AAU team called Team Takeover that featured future Division I commits in Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Justin Moore (Villanova) and Jeremy Roach (Duke), Thompson was lightly recruited, but drew interest from Columbia, Princeton, Robert Morris and Towson. Tigers coach Pat Skerry said he became enamored with Thompson after watching him at a camp during which he absorbed an inadvertent elbow to the eyebrow area.
“He ran up and down the court for like three possessions and blocked a shot while bleeding all over,” Skerry recalled. “And he was doing it in a summer game at 8:30 at night. I was like, ‘I love this guy and how hard he plays.’”
After a reasonable debut as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, Thompson emerged as a defensive force as a sophomore. He ranked second in the Colonial Athletic Association and 72nd in the nation in blocks per game (1.6) and eighth in the CAA in rebounds per game (6.4) to earn a spot on the conference’s All-Defensive team.
This winter, Thompson leads the Tigers in blocks per game (1.6) while ranking second in rebounds (6.7) and third in points (10.8) and minutes (26.8). He has emerged as an inside presence, recording five double-doubles in his past 11 games.
Skerry said Thompson has untapped potential as a scorer, especially with his left hand. Thompson said he is willing to pitch in wherever he is needed.
“Knowing that I’m helping my team keeps me going,” he said. “I don’t have to shoot threes. I just know what I’m good at. That’s my role.”
Skerry said Thompson’s importance to a Towson team that is 23-7 overall and 14-3 in the CAA and set a program record for most regular-season wins against Division I opponents (23) can hardly be quantified.
“He’s as valuable as any guy we have,” he said. “It’s not just points that win you games. It’s guys that hedge ball screens, guys that run the floor, guys that read the scouts, guys that don’t take bad shots. … Charles does the little things that you might not get points for, but will cost you games if you don’t block out on a foul shot or hedge a ball screen. He does all of that stuff.”
Thompson, who is majoring in sports management, credited his work ethic to watching his father train.
“My father is one of the hardest workers I’ve seen in my entire life,” he said. “To see that and what his career came to, he worked his ass off. So that’s what I try to do.”
When informed of his son’s comments, Anthony Thompson objected.
“I don’t think I’ve ever worked as hard as my son has,” he said. “If I worked as hard as Charles, I would be heavyweight champion of the world at least once. But it’s wonderful to hear him say it. I know the dedication I had to put in because I came into boxing late. I had to work hard. I had to go the extra mile because I didn’t have time. … I don’t care what he does. Basketball is a means to a successful life, and if there’s something else after basketball, that’s wonderful. He has a knack for being successful at whatever he does. I’m just looking forward to his success in any avenue of life.”
DELAWARE@TOWSON
Monday, 6 p.m.
