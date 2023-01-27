‘Emotional leader’ Charlene Shepherd making impact for Morgan State women’s basketball

Charlene Shepherd is a fast student. So quick in fact that in a four-year span during which she picked up volleyball, she was named the Blocker of the Year of a Central Texas district.

Shepherd, who at one point set a high school record for most blocks in a match with 16, soon became a potential recruit to some Division II and III programs. But volleyball paled in comparison to basketball.

“Throughout my junior and senior years, I was asked, ‘You should go play college volleyball instead of basketball,’” she said. “But I was like, ‘No, I love volleyball, but I love basketball.’ So I took the basketball route.”

That passion has served Shepherd well. After two years at North Texas, she is in the midst of her second season at Morgan State, where the 6-foot-2 graduate student has blossomed into the team’s leader in points per game (14.6), rebounds (7.6) and assists (2.4).

Morgan State's Charlene Shepherd, right, fouls Norfolk State's Deja Francis during the second half of a MEAC Tournament semifinal game on March 11 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media)

In Monday’s 57-46 victory at Hill Field House in Baltimore that leapfrogged the Bears (11-6 overall, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) over visiting Norfolk State (16-4, 4-1) for sole possession of the top spot in the league, Shepherd posted her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and a season-high 17 rebounds.

After the game, Spartans coach Larry Vickers gave a slight shake of his head when he saw Shepherd’s stat line.

“She’s an emotional leader,” he said. “You want your big-time players to play big-time games, and she had 17 and 17 today. You can’t ask for any more. She’s [a potential] first-team [All-MEAC selection] for a reason.”

Shepherd’s background in volleyball is noticeable in the way she outleaps opponents and teammates for rebounds. It also helps that she has a lengthy wingspan to grab loose balls.

But Shepherd’s future was intertwined with basketball, and she chose North Texas from more than a dozen offers because the university’s campus in Denton is a three-hour drive from her hometown of Killeen and she craved the family-oriented environment there.

After an adequate freshman campaign in 2018-19 with the Mean Green, Shepherd played in 30 games, made six starts in 2019-20, and averaged 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. But something changed between her sophomore and junior years, and she played in only three games and elected to enter the transfer portal.

Shepherd did not divulge much about her reasons for leaving North Texas, saying only, “The connection that I had with my head coach just wasn’t there at the time.” But she said she chose Morgan State over Grambling State, Prairie View and Tennessee State because she wanted to celebrate her heritage.

“At the time when I was in the portal, the Black Lives Matter movement was really big,” she said. “And then on top of that, I really wanted to try to change the narrative of — I don’t necessarily consider myself a big player — getting some of the top players to HBCUs because HBCUs are a great program to go to. I wanted to take the HBCU route and experience and see what it was all about.”

Still seething over a last-second two-point loss to Norfolk State in last year’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, Morgan State women's basketball got some redemption Monday afternoon, while the men also pulled away for a win. https://t.co/QoirwlmOKq — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) January 24, 2023

In her first season with the Bears, Shepherd finished her senior campaign leading the team in rebounds per game (5.4) and ranked second in points per game (10.3). But coach Edward Davis Jr. said she needed to be pulled along by teammates Dahnye Redd and Jayla Atmore.

“They were like, ‘If you don’t want to come hard, we’ll win, and you don’t have to,’” Davis said. “Then she took on an attitude in the second semester, ‘You know what, let me add to this,’ and then she continued to do that, and starting off this semester, she did well. She knows what she’s got to do. She’s not a young kid. She’s a woman. So she’s got to understand what she can bring to these kids and keep motivated on her end.”

Shepherd admitted that she uncharacteristically lost her confidence during the transition from North Texas to Morgan State. She credited the Bears coaching staff with helping her regain that self-assuredness.

“I feel as though as a player, it helps a lot when you know that you’re under a coaching staff that sees the potential in you, sees the talent in you, pushes you to reach that potential and doesn’t expect anything less from you,” she said.

One area of her game that continues to be a work in progress is Shepherd’s emotional control. After picking up a self-numbered 10 technical fouls for mouthing off at opponents last winter, Shepherd was assessed her first technical foul of the season on Monday during the fourth quarter when she and graduate student point guard Deja Francis jawed at each other.

“That is a major improvement,” she said with a laugh. “It is very difficult to bite your tongue, but I just learned how to control my mouth.”

Davis said Shepherd has room to be one of the top players to come through the Morgan State program.

“She can be when she wants to be,” he said. “Sometimes it’s up and down, but [on Monday], she was [up].”

The only team in the MEAC with an unblemished league record, the Bears are poised to capture their second regular-season championship in a row, which would earn them the top seed in the tournament for a shot at their first NCAA Tournament berth. That scenario is the only one that matters to Shepherd.

“My one and only goal is to win a championship,” she said. “Whatever and however that may look like, I will take it. Right now, I’m walking by faith and not by sight.”

Morgan State at Delaware State

Saturday, 2 p.m.