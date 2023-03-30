Just weeks after car accident, CCBC Essex women’s basketball captures 1st national title: ‘It was just destiny’

On Saturday, the CCBC Essex women’s basketball team captured its first national championship in just its fourth year after a 15-year hiatus. Such an outcome seemed unlikely less than three weeks ago.

On March 10, just a few hours before the Knights were scheduled to play in a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Region 20 semifinal, a van driven by an assistant coach and carrying eight players was run off the road by a tractor-trailer at the Interstates 695 and 70 split.

Although the van ended up in a ditch, everyone inside emerged unharmed physically. In fact, they made it to the venue in Frederick to participate in pregame warmups and contributed to a 95-52 rout of Howard Community College.

And the next day, CCBC Essex thrashed Montgomery College, 106-65, for its second straight regional title and third in the past four years.

“It’s very possible that our season could have been over at that moment,” said coach Mike Seney, who raced to the scene of the accident after receiving a phone call from sophomore forward Anasia Staton, who was one of the players in the van driven by volunteer assistant coach Exzavier Cooper. “If you saw it, it’s like, ‘How do we come out of that and not make it?’ It was just destiny.”

Staton said the accident occurred in a flash.

“It was real bad,” she recalled. “But everybody came out with no injuries. I’d say about 15 or 20 minutes later, we were warming up on the court.”

Redshirt sophomore guard Tyler Gray, another player in the van, said they realized how fortunate they were to avoid serious injury.

“All of us were a bit shaken up by it, but in the grand scheme of things, it definitely brought us together,” she said. “It kind of made us work a little bit harder because we understood that it could have been so much worse, but it wasn’t, and we were grateful for that.”

Seney is convinced divine intervention kept Cooper and the players safe.

“When I pulled up to the scene and saw where the van was in the ditch, I was like, ‘How did no one get seriously injured?’” he said. “It was just insane. It was like we really had a cover over us because [the van] wasn’t in good shape.”

As disturbing as the accident could have been, Seney pointed out that the team played some of its best basketball in the victories over Howard Community College and Montgomery College.

Even the players were taken aback at their performances that weekend.

“God saw that, and we just played like it never happened,” Staton said. “We got there by the time we were supposed to. It was just crazy.”

Seney said the near-miss served to galvanize players and coaches.

“When that happened and we all kind of came together, we kind of knew that this year was different,” he said. “We knew that we were meant for something a little greater.”

That weekend wasn’t an anomaly. In fact, the Knights lost just one time in 37 games this past winter, had only two games decided by fewer than 10 points and finished with an average margin of victory of 37.6 points.

Sophomore guard Faith Blackstone said she and her teammates were determined to contend for the NJCAA Division II championship after last year’s squad led by current Towson point guard Patricia Anumgba fell in the Final Four.

“I just felt that once everybody committed for this year, we had a good team, and we had a decent chance to win every game,” she said. “Ever since we began playing and practicing with each other, that instantly told me we could go all the way.”

CCBC Essex opened the season with 17 consecutive wins before absorbing a 72-61 loss at Harcum College that dropped the team from No. 1 to No. 2 in the rankings. Gray said that development did not demoralize the players, but inspired them.

“Honestly, I think it all came down to us trusting in each other and trusting in each other’s abilities and trusting Coach Mike,” she said. “At the end of the day, we understood that just because we had a challenging season, we couldn’t slack on the work side of it.”

Staton said she thinks opponents enjoyed seeing the Knights slip a little.

“We had a target on our backs,” she said. “We’re CCBC Essex, and we know no one likes us, and we just had to stick together and push through.”

The CCBC Essex women's basketball team captured its first NJCAA Division II national championship March 25. The Knights outlasted Richard Bland College, 95-85, in overtime in the final at St. Clair Community College in Port Huron, Michigan. (handout)

The Knights finished the season on a 19-game winning streak that included four wins in the NJCAA Division II Tournament by an average of 19.5 points. In the 95-85 overtime victory over Richard Bland College, Gray compiled 29 points and eight rebounds, Blackstone amassed 27 points and 10 rebounds and Staton added 18 points and six rebounds. All three were named to the All-Tournament Team with Blackstone cited as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Seney — who guided Harford Community College to a 135-15 record from 2014-19, six consecutive Region 20 Division I titles and four straight national tournament appearances — credited the returning players led by Staton with bonding quickly with a group of NCAA Division I transfers such as Blackstone (Syracuse and North Carolina A&T) and Gray (College of Charleston).

“We did it from Day 1, and that’s why we’re here today,” he said. “We had a great mix this year of talented Division I transfers and freshmen that we brought in, and they meshed together.”

Blackstone said she hopes the national championship is the beginning of a dynasty-like run for CCBC Essex.

“I feel like it will motivate the girls who will be coming through Essex so that they continue the legacy,” she said. “So I do think it’s the start of something.”

For now, the team intends to enjoy the achievement. It was scheduled to participate in an on-campus parade on Wednesday, and Gray echoed the sentiments of her teammates when she said the euphoria of winning may last for a long time.

“It’s something big and it’s something that not everybody gets the opportunity to win. And then to win it, it’s just unimaginable,” she said. “So I’m quite sure I will remember this for the rest of my life.”