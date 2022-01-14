After long journey, Cam Holden finds a home with Towson men’s basketball

“A lot of people call me Bane because of the mask,” Holden said of the DC Comics villain who famously broke Batman’s back. “I kind of take that joke in. I’ve kind of embraced the mask. At first, I used to fight it a lot and be like, ‘Man, I can’t play with it.’ I got very upset on the bench one time, and [associate head] coach [Pat] O’Connell took me to the sideline and said, ‘Look, you’ve got to embrace it.’ So thank you for him because he helped me embrace it. I hate it, but I’ve got to fight through it to help my team win.”