Cam Spencer scores 26 points, sinks late free throws as Loyola Maryland men’s basketball holds off Bucknell, 71-67

The Loyola Maryland men’s basketball team owned the lead for much of its game Monday against Bucknell, but that was hardly a comfortable situation until the final buzzer.
The host Greyhounds needed a pair of free throws from junior shooting guard Cam Spencer with 4.8 seconds left in regulation to withstand the Bison’s comeback attempt in the final two minutes and emerge with a 71-67 win before an announced 250 at Reitz Arena in Baltimore.
Spencer, a Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, finished with a game-high 26 points and racked up six rebounds, three assists and two steals. But even he noted that squandering the game after taking a 51-39 lead with 14:20 left might have been demoralizing for Loyola, which extended its winning streak to three games en route to improving to 9-6 overall and 3-1 in the Patriot League.
“When it was 51-39, we got a little too comfortable,” he said. “We had some mishaps on defense and let them back in the game. Other than that, it felt like we had a good lead the whole game, but we’ve got to close out better than we did tonight.”
Bucknell (3-13, 0-4) entered Monday night nine games under .500, winless in the conference and had their only lead of the game at 2-0 just 44 seconds in. But they refused to quit, which concerned Greyhounds coach Tavaras Hardy.
“They’re better than their record, and we knew that,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a tough game. But at the same time, we’ve got to get to a point where we can impose our will continuously. We had moments, but it needs to be a longer stretch throughout the game. That’s our main thing, just get to a point where we can put pressure on teams down the stretch.”
Perhaps one encouraging sign for Loyola was that the Bison trimmed the deficit to single-possession chances five times in the final seven minutes. But when they sought to tie the score or take the lead, the Greyhounds countered with timely baskets, defensive stops or steals.
“It’s about trying to control those lulls that we have sometimes,” said junior shooting guard Jaylin Andrews, an Owings Mills resident and Boys’ Latin graduate who scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and compiled three rebounds and two assists. “We have a lot of young guys and a lot of old guys, and as seniors and juniors, we’ve got to be able to stop that. We were able to today, but we can’t keep allowing those mishaps to happen in stretches of games like that.”
Bucknell’s last chance to change the tide occurred after Andrews missed the front end of a one-and-one with 28.7 seconds left. With Loyola’s defense paying extra attention to senior shooting guard Andrew Funk (21 points), the ball went to sophomore center Andre Screen in the high post.
Spotting junior power forward Jake van der Hejdin flashing to the basket on a backdoor cut, Screen tried a bounce pass, but the ball ricocheted off of van der Hejdin’s leg and the underside of the backboard before Spencer corralled the loose ball. He was promptly fouled, leading to his game-sealing free throws.
“We just didn’t convert,” said Bison coach Nathan Davis, whose team dropped its fifth game in a row. “We actually wanted to get the ball to Funk, but they did a good job. We were trying to get it to him where he could make a decision, but they jumped him. So Andre was the one open, and we threw it to him, and Jake made the right play and cut to the basket. We just didn’t convert the pass.”
The Greyhounds’ starting five of Spencer, Andrews, senior point guard Kenneth Jones, freshman power forward Milos Ilic and junior power forward Golden Dike accounted for 69 of the team’s points.
“I think we shot the ball pretty well tonight,” Spencer said. “We had some good flow in the second half. Jaylin had a great first half and kind of put us on his back. But we can still be better offensively.”
At 3-1 in the Patriot League, Loyola is enjoying its best start in the conference since the 2015-16 squad also opened the league portion of that season at 3-1. It’s an encouraging sign, but one that Hardy isn’t going to dwell on for too long.
“It’s good, but this is a long season,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of games left in this conference. We’ve just got to take it one game at a time. I know that sounds cliched, but that’s how we’ve got to focus. We’ve got to lock in and try to win that way. What happens after that, who knows? If it’s one game at a time, we’ll be fine.”
LAFAYETTE@LOYOLA MARYLAND
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Stream: ESPN+