Cam Spencer scores 26 points, sinks late free throws as Loyola Maryland men’s basketball holds off Bucknell, 71-67

“It’s about trying to control those lulls that we have sometimes,” said junior shooting guard Jaylin Andrews, an Owings Mills resident and Boys’ Latin graduate who scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and compiled three rebounds and two assists. “We have a lot of young guys and a lot of old guys, and as seniors and juniors, we’ve got to be able to stop that. We were able to today, but we can’t keep allowing those mishaps to happen in stretches of games like that.”