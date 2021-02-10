With ‘contagious’ energy and clothing brand, former Mount Carmel star Terry Nolan Jr. making mark at Bradley

The stretch was difficult for the Bradley men’s basketball team — six straight losses in 12 days — but junior guard Terry Nolan Jr. wasn’t deterred, only more determined.
It’s during the toughest times that the former Mount Carmel star leans on his Baltimore roots.
“At Mount Carmel, we were always perceived as underdogs no matter what was happening. So me having that background and bringing that Baltimore atmosphere to this team, that grit and how tough the play was day in and day out, it’s a time to remember that,” Nolan said days before the Braves’ next game against Southern Illinois on Saturday.
The George Washington transfer and redshirt senior, who earned a starting role for the Braves this season after sitting out in 2019-20, followed with his finest college performance to date.
He scored a game-high 23 points while adding six rebounds and three assists and, most importantly, the Braves ended their slide with a 74-66 win over the Salukis.
Despite a one-point loss to Southern Illinois on Sunday, Bradley, now 10-11 heading into Wednesday’s game against Valparaiso, is looking more like the team that opened the season with a 9-4 mark.
After winning two straight Missouri Valley Conference tournament championships, the Braves graduated their starting backcourt duo of Darrell Brown and Nate Kennell. They’re 4-8 in conference play this season, but have plenty of time left to make it a three-peat.
Coach Brian Wardle is counting on the 6-foot-4 Nolan to help lead the way. Playing both guard positions, he’s averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.
When asked what Nolan has brought to the program thus far, the six-year coach quickly responded: “Energy.”
“Terry Nolan is a high energy guy that loves to be around people, loves people, has an unbelievable personality, has great leadership ability and he has brought that as a person to our program every day,” he said. “He’s a competitor, he plays with passion and emotion and I think that can be contagious. It can be contagious for all the right reasons and it has been.”
Nolan sees similarities between his first season at Bradley and his senior year at Mount Carmel, when the Cougars started slow in Baltimore Catholic League and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association play and ended up reaching the title games in both conferences. He was the catalyst in the Cougars’ 29-11 campaign, earning All-Metro first-team honors after averaging 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.
More recently, he has seen more time at point guard and welcomes the responsibility.
“I think I’m fitting in well,” he said. “Coach trusts me with the ball in my hands and trusts my game. They trust me with that closing roll.”
After deciding to transfer from George Washington, Nolan took a different approach to the recruitment process compared with when he was coming out of high school. He wasn’t looking for any promises, just an opportunity to compete. After a couple losing seasons with the Colonials — in which he averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game — he wanted to help a team win.
In addition to developing as a player, he was looking for a place that would help him develop as a man. The Bradley program under Wardle was on point.
Wardle has welcomed Nolan’s grinding defense and capability of stuffing the stat sheet with a well-rounded offensive game but is more pleased with the day-in, day-out intangibles he’s displayed.
“We love having Terry be part of the program — he’s been a really good piece,” Wardle said. “It’s been fun to see him on the floor this year — even with some ups and downs he continues to come to work the next day with a smile on his face and want to put in the work. And really, you have to respect a player like that, and we all do.”
During his two years at George Washington, Nolan wasn’t always happy on and off the court, acknowledging that he dealt with depression.
He worked his way out of the trying times and has turned the negative into a positive for himself and others. A public relations and advertising major, Nolan created a clothing apparel line called “Impetuous” with teammate Ja’Shon Henry in 2019.
“Our motto is to encourage others to do more and think less,” Nolan said.
“It came from when I was at a place at George Washington where I was going through a little depression and what got me out of my depression was doing more positive activities and really getting out of my mind. That’s basically the message I want to spread to help others.”
The duo is selling “Impetuous” T-shirts on its website, which also provides more motivational sayings that they eventually hope to print on future apparel as the brand grows.
“I’m in a great place now,” Nolan said. “Once I got here, the community, the coaches, the staff, my teammates, they all welcomed me with open arms. And since Day 1, it felt like a family atmosphere, an extension from my parents that I’m being taken care of and they have my best interest in mind.”
BRADLEY@VALPARAISO
Wednesday, 6 p.m.
