Maryland’s Ashley Owusu, Diamond Miller to compete at U.S. AmeriCup Team basketball trials

Sophomores Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller of the Maryland women’s basketball team have accepted invitations to attend the USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team trials April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina.
Invitations to the trials in Columbia, South Carolina, were issued by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee and USA Women’s Senior National Team Committee.
Owusu and Miller are two of 20 athletes who will attend. Miller has won two gold medals with USA Basketball — the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and the 2017 FIBA U16 World Cup.
USA National Team coach Dawn Staley (South Carolina) will serve as head coach of the USA AmeriCup Team, and she will be assisted by University of Arizona coach Adia Barnes and Jen Rizzotti, 2021 USA National Team assistant coach.
Ten nations from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean will take part in the 2021 AmeriCup, held June 11-19 in Puerto Rico. The top four finishing teams will advance to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments in hopes of earning one of the 12 spots in the 2022 FIBA World Cup field. Australia, host of the 2022 World Cup, and the 2020 Olympic champion, earn automatic berth
Owusu and Miller were named Co-Big Ten Tournament MOP after leading the Terrapins (26-3) to their fifth Big Ten Tournament title.
Owusu earned Third Team All-America honors from the Associated Press and the USBWA. She earned unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors. She led the nation’s top offense in scoring (17.9) and assists (5.9). The Terps led the country in scoring (90.8) and in assist turnover ratio (1.70). Owusu topped the record for points averaged by a sophomore in program history (17.8 by Kaila Charles in 2017-18).
Miller earned All-Big Ten First Team honors as well. She averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 50.6% from the field. She scored in double figures in 27 straight games and 28 of 29 games this season.