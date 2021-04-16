Kionna Jeter makes history as first Towson player selected in WNBA draft

“They’ve doubled back with me, ‘What do you think of Jeter?’ and I think she is [a WNBA talent], absolutely,” O’Regan said after watching Jeter drop 31 points — including six three-pointers — in Towson’s 83-74 win against the Dukes on Feb. 10. “The fact that she’s developed her three like that, her sophomore year, you could kind of play off of her a little bit. She was 6-for-13 from three today. … That’s an evolution in your game. To me, I think she’s an absolute WNBA player, and I would tell anybody that. She’s athletic, she plays defense, she’s smart, she shoots the three now, she goes off the dribble. There’s nothing bad I could say about her.”