Kionna Jeter makes history as first Towson player selected in WNBA draft

Kionna Jeter helped the Towson women’s basketball program make history when the 2018-19 team captured the school’s first Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship and made its first appearance in the NCAA postseason.
On Thursday night, Jeter added another highlight when she became the first player in program history to be selected in the WNBA draft. The 5-foot-8 shooting guard was chosen by the Las Vegas Aces in the third round with the 36th overall and final pick of the draft.
“Dreams do come true,” Jeter wrote on Twitter. “[T]rust Gods plan and grind hard,” before applying a praying hands emoji and two red exclamation marks.
“Thank you [Las Vegas Aces] for giving me the opportunity!” she continued. “I’m ready to work,” before using the same praying hands emoji and red exclamation points.
The Aces’ selection of Jeter was applauded by many, including former opposing coaches Natasha Adair of Delaware and Karen Barefoot of UNC Wilmington and some current college basketball players.
Christy Winters-Scott, an analyst for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the NBA’s Washington Wizards, learned about Jeter when she was a member of the broadcast crew that covered the Tigers’ 112-78 loss at Maryland on Dec. 3.
“In that game, she was unbelievable during a stretch of the game, hitting consecutive, contested shots,” Winters-Scott said. “Her ability to create her own offensive opportunities will serve her well in the WNBA. Defensively, she makes wise decisions on and off of the ball. She possesses the rapid-fire anticipation skills, and that will surely translate to the professional level.”
Tigers coach Diane Richardson praised the Aces’ decision to draft Jeter, who is known as “Melo” for a haircut that drew comparisons to former Towson Catholic star and current Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.
“Kionna Jeter is an exceptional athlete,” she said in a statement distributed by the team. “She came to Towson with serious focus. She wanted to help her team win and we did that. In the meantime, she set the record book on fire in just three short years. Our relationship is special and I’ll follow her until she’s old and gray. Go out and be great ‘Melo’ Jeter!”
Jeter is the second straight player from the CAA to be selected in the WNBA draft. James Madison’s Kamiah Smalls, a 5-10 shooting guard and the conference’s Player of the Year in 2019-20, was taken 28th overall by the Indiana Fever.
Smalls’ former coach, Sean O’Regan, said he had talked to two different WNBA teams about Jeter.
“They’ve doubled back with me, ‘What do you think of Jeter?’ and I think she is [a WNBA talent], absolutely,” O’Regan said after watching Jeter drop 31 points — including six three-pointers — in Towson’s 83-74 win against the Dukes on Feb. 10. “The fact that she’s developed her three like that, her sophomore year, you could kind of play off of her a little bit. She was 6-for-13 from three today. … That’s an evolution in your game. To me, I think she’s an absolute WNBA player, and I would tell anybody that. She’s athletic, she plays defense, she’s smart, she shoots the three now, she goes off the dribble. There’s nothing bad I could say about her.”
Jeter wrapped up her three-year career with the Tigers as the fastest player to reach the 1,000-point mark, finishing with 1,582 points to rank third in school history and trailing only Shanae Baker-Brice (1,806 points from 2006-10) and Tanisha McTiller (1,605 points from 2010-14). She also ranks third all-time in three-pointers (186) and fourth in steals (237) and is the first Towson player to be placed on three consecutive All-CAA first teams.
Jeter finished her redshirt senior year ranked 10th among her NCAA Division I peers in scoring at 23.0 points per game and 51st in steals at 2.5 per game. She was the first CAA player to score a minimum of 30 points in three straight games since two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne in 2012-13 when she starred at Delaware.
Jeter gave up her final year of eligibility to enter the WNBA draft.
Jeter overcame several near-death experiences while growing up in Spartanburg, South Carolina, She was born six months premature, weighing only about three pounds. She was hit at the age of 2 by a car, suffering a broken arm and a leg and a high hernia that led to the removal of her belly button.
And on Feb. 3, 2018, while taking a break from her season at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida, to attend her uncle Quincy’s funeral, Jeter was struck by two stray bullets during a drive-by shooting while sitting in the driver’s seat with her sister behind her. One bullet fractured her left shoulder blade and the other narrowly missed her spine and her heart.
Las Vegas is scheduled to open its season against the Seattle Storm on May 15.