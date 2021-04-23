‘I’m ready to get to work’: Loyola Maryland names Minnesota assistant Danielle O’Banion women’s basketball coach

“I am so thankful to have been through that part of my life and to be here today, to even have a conversation about it,” she said. “I would say that process — going through treatment and not being a cancer patient anymore — has helped adjust my perspective and adjust my priorities. That unquestionably is one of the reasons why I’m sprinting to Loyola. I value family, I value fit, and I value quality of life. So I’m just excited about the fit at Loyola and the ability to win championships at Loyola because all of those values are just so important to me as a result of having been through that part of my life.”