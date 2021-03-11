‘She wants to be the best’: Dahnye Redd driven by own high expectations to better herself, Morgan State women’s basketball

“Dahnye is one of those kids that I wish every coach in America had an opportunity to coach,” he said. “She’s never a distraction, never a disciplinary problem, always on task, and that just makes her a great player. I think she brings that to the team in terms of her leadership. I automatically named her captain when she came back this year because I felt she had the leadership to make these kids follow her, especially with her ethics. If you watch someone get it done, then you have to follow her. She’s not just talking it, she’s doing it.”