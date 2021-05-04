Report: Former Oklahoma forward Anyang Garang transfers to UMBC

Garang, a graduate of the NBA Global Academy who fled civil war-torn Uganda for Australia, entered the transfer portal after Lon Kruger announced March 25 that he was retiring as head coach at Oklahoma. The only coach to helm five different NCAA Division I schools to victories in the NCAA tournament and the only coach to take four teams to at least the Sweet Sixteen since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, Kruger went 195-128 in 10 seasons with the Sooners and 674-432 in 35 years as a head coach.