Loyola Maryland’s Santi Aldama to enter NBA draft without giving up college eligibility

“I think for Santi, it’s about the right fit and right opportunities,” Hardy said. “I don’t think he’s thinking about it in terms of, it has to be X or it has to be Y. Santi wants to go through the process and if he feels a bond with a team and it’s the right situation, then he’s going to make the decision to go for it because his ultimate goal is to play in the NBA. But he’s been very adamant that he also wants to make sure that he does everything to maintain his eligibility because he loves the student-athlete experience here at Loyola and he wants that to be an option as well.”