DeJuan Clayton leaves Coppin State men’s basketball for Hartford

Clayton recently completed a redshirt senior season in which he led Coppin State in assists at 5.1 per game and ranked second in scoring at 14.9 points per game and third in steals at 1.6 per game despite sitting out six games to take what he described as “a mental break.” After earning spots on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s second team as a redshirt sophomore in 2018-19 and third team as a redshirt junior in 2019-20, he was named to the first team this past winter.