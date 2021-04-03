Mount St. Mary’s point guard Damian Chong Qui confirms he has entered transfer portal | COLLEGE NOTES

“I just want to explore my options to see what’s out there,” Chong Qui said Saturday afternoon. “I’ve always talked about how my goal is to be a pro and play at the highest level and see what my options are and what may or may not be a good situation for me to be able to get to that next level. So I just want to see what’s out there and test the waters and see if there are any schools out there that would want me on their team so that I can showcase myself and see if I can play at that level.”