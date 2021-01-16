Coppin State men’s basketball adds 6-11 center Yuat Alok to active roster

“We have a bye week, and we’re working with the NCAA every day through our admissions office to get Yuat enrolled,” he said. “Hopefully, he can get his waiver granted because this young man was in a situation where he went back home during the pandemic to New Zealand, and the borders were closed, and the institution he was with at the time had to move in a different direction. We were very fortunate to have some contacts that we reached out to and reached out to us, and now big Yuat has an opportunity to finish out his college career at Coppin State. He’s been a missing piece since we’ve been here. This young man was on NBA draft boards, he’s 6-11, skilled, athletic, and he’s a good person. So we look forward to having Yuat in the lineup soon.”