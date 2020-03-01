Towson women’s basketball falls short against CAA co-leader Drexel, 63-60

“Rebounding is not our strength, but when you’re playing a team like Towson who can score quickly and often, you can’t settle for single possessions,” she said. “I wasn’t pleased with some of our girls not being in rebounding position and picking up fouls 90 feet from the basket. So understanding the discipline of that, if you have a chance, you go after it, and if not, you’re sprinting back on D. It was the recognition that they were taking off to try to get quick buckets, and that put us in some offensive rebounding positions.”