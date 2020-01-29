Towson hosts Autism Awareness Clinic

The Towson University basketball teams hosted their annual basketball clinic with the Hussman Center for adults with Autism on Tuesday. The event tipped off Towson’s Autism Awareness weekend as the men host the College of Charleston on Saturday at 2 p.m. The women’s annual autism game will be on Sunday, also against the College of Charleston at 2 p.m. Both teams will wear special blue autism uniforms during the games.
The Coaches Powering Forward for Autism initiative was created in 2014 by University of South Florida assistant coach Tom Herrion and Towson head coach Pat Skerry, who’s youngest son Owen is also on the autism spectrum.
The clinic was also personal for Towson women's basketball head coach Diane Richardson. She has two children on the autism spectrum. Earlier this season, the Tigers hosted Kent State, which features Kailin Bennett, believed to be the first Division I men's basketball scholarship player.