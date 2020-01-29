xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Towson hosts Autism Awareness Clinic

By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 29, 2020 8:16 AM
Towson University's basketball teams hosted their annual clinics ahead of their Autism Awareness Weekend.
Towson University's basketball teams hosted their annual clinics ahead of their Autism Awareness Weekend. (Courtesy Towson Athletics)

The Towson University basketball teams hosted their annual basketball clinic with the Hussman Center for adults with Autism on Tuesday. The event tipped off Towson’s Autism Awareness weekend as the men host the College of Charleston on Saturday at 2 p.m. The women’s annual autism game will be on Sunday, also against the College of Charleston at 2 p.m. Both teams will wear special blue autism uniforms during the games.

The Coaches Powering Forward for Autism initiative was created in 2014 by University of South Florida assistant coach Tom Herrion and Towson head coach Pat Skerry, who’s youngest son Owen is also on the autism spectrum.

Advertisement

The clinic was also personal for Towson women's basketball head coach Diane Richardson. She has two children on the autism spectrum. Earlier this season, the Tigers hosted Kent State, which features Kailin Bennett, believed to be the first Division I men's basketball scholarship player.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

  1. 1.
    We put 7 of Baltimore’s best-known wing joints to the test. Who came out on top?
    We put 7 of Baltimore’s best-known wing joints to the test. Who came out on top?
  2. 2.
    Coronavirus preparation underway at Maryland hospitals and schools as state awaits results of first test
    Coronavirus preparation underway at Maryland hospitals and schools as state awaits results of first test
Advertisement