Coppin State finally gets on court and pushes No. 9 Duke in 81-71 loss

The Blue Devils were set to face Gardner-Webb on Wednesday before that game was postponed due to coronavirus issues within the Runnin’ Bulldogs program. This was the first chance to see how Duke’s lineup would look after the departures of prominent players like point guard Tre Jones and big man Vernon Carey Jr. Duke helped offset the turnover problem and a bad day at the foul line (4 of 10) by finishing with a 50-31 rebounding advantage.