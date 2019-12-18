The No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball team rolled to a 114-41 victory at Georgia State on Wednesday morning behind five players in double figures.
Sophomore Taylor Mikesell and Blair Watson both set career highs in 3-pointers made with seven each. They both finished with 23 points and Watson added a career-high six steals.
Seniors Kaila Charles, Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen) and sophomore Shakira Austin all posted double doubles. Jones scored 14 points, Charles added 13 and both of them grabbed 10 boards. Austin scored 12 points with 11 rebounds.
Mikesell and Watson went a combined 6 for-8 from outside the arc in the first five minutes for all 20 of Maryland’s points to build a 20-3 lead. The Terps led 29-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Watson hit three more 3s in the second quarter and Jones added eight points and five boards as Maryland extended its lead to 57-17 at halftime.
The Terps (9-2) made a season-best 15 3s and went 15-for-27 from outside the arc (52.5%).
Maryland outrebounded the Panthers, 49-24 and grabbed a season-high 22 offensive rebounds.
The Terps will be off for the holidays, before returning to action Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. vs. No. 24 Michigan (9-1) in College Park.
Morgan State 72, Texas State 62: The Bears (4-7) erased an eight-point first-quarter deficit by outscoring visiting Texas State, 24-11, in the second quarter.
Jihayah chavis and Chelsea Mitchell each scored 16 to pace Morgan, which also got double-figure scoring efforts from Ashia McCalla (14), Ja’Niah Henson (11) and Dahnye Redd (10).
Brooke Holle and Da’Nasia Hood each scored 15 for Texas State (6-3).